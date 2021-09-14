Playsee Officially Steps Out of Beta and Expands Footprint in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playsee, a social media company aiming to bring people closer to real life experiences, today announced it has expanded its footprint in the U.S., officially coming out of beta and available to all users and creators. The app is designed to help those looking to break away from the norm and discover new avenues of social inclusion that are currently unavailable through more traditional social media platforms. Playsee already has a significant presence with more than 20 million downloads since 2020 and more than 50% MoM active user growth since October.

"We believe the real world is worth seeing and are thrilled to have Playsee available for the masses, formally making our app available in the U.S. market," said Rachel Chang, Director of Brand and Product Marketing at Playsee. "Playsee is a game-changing platform that uses an un-filtered approach to video designed to service the billions of people who do not connect with the current social media landscape."

Inspiring people to discover and share real-world experiences through an interactive map, Playsee directly accesses life's most fascinating moments as they are lived. With their proprietary artificial intelligence system, the technology breaks down each video into frames and identifies moments that capture and display emotion. Without isolating a single feature, the focal point is placed on the user to capture events as they happen. The app then recommends videos to millions of users based on interest matching so the content seen is relevant and shareable.

Paramount to Playsee's success is the company's goal to encourage users to share their real experiences, bringing a sense of personal connection to the content showcased. Today, social media promotes standards that favor only a few – with Playsee, ordinary moments like grabbing a daily cup of coffee or biking to the local market can be seen, shared and savored.

