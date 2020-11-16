PlaySight and IMG Baseball Team Up to Bring Connected Camera and Smart Sports AI Video Technology to IMG Academy

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySight Interactive, the leading global sports video technology platform, is pleased today to announce a new partnership with IMG Baseball. PlaySight's Smart sports AI connected camera platform is coming to the baseball fields at IMG Academy, giving IMG student-athletes and coaches access to a pro-level technology platform, validated by teams throughout the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and leading leagues and sports federations across the world.

PlaySight Interactive

IMG Academy, the world's most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution, continues to be a trendsetting destination for high school age athletes. With state-of-the-art facilities for all athletes, sport-specific training and a nutrition department, the benchmark for high school sports begins and ends in Bradenton. PlaySight has already utilized IMG Academy as a test site for its latest innovations, debuting Live+ multi-angle live streaming technology in early October.

"PlaySight is a transformative piece of technology for our baseball program here at IMG Academy," said J.T. Musso, the Head of Baseball Operations and Technology at IMG Academy. "This platform gives us the opportunity to showcase our players to college coaches and professional scouts any time during the year both in real-time and with video on demand. It also allows us to dive deeper into player development and continue as an industry leader in youth and amateur baseball. We are excited about future technological integrations with the PlaySight platform and developing a strong partnership in the years to come."

PlaySight's Smart sports AI video platform is connecting sports all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, teams, colleges and sports facilities utilize PlaySight each and every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more.

"IMG Baseball is about as high performance as it gets. We are thrilled to partner up with them and bring our platform to the next generation of baseball players," said PlaySight VP Scott McMeekin. "The need for video is greater than ever due to the pandemic, from automated live streaming to remote scouting, coaching and video communication. These are some of the tools we provide and have doubled down on this year, and look forward to helping IMG Baseball practice and play at a high level this year and for many years to come."

About PlaySight:

Selected twice by Fast Company as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sport, PlaySight is connecting sports all over the world. Its Smart sports AI video platform delivers a cutting-edge video experience across all levels of sport. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, colleges, teams and sports facilities utilize PlaySight each and every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more.

For more information, please contact PlaySight at [email protected].

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE PlaySight Interactive