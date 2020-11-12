PlaySight Announces Updated Product Portfolio With GO and PRO Sports Video Platforms

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySight Interactive, the leading global sports AI video technology platform, is pleased today to announce its new product portfolio and innovations for the global sports market. The company offers both fixed and portable connected multi-angle camera systems for over 30 sports in close to 40 different countries. Its updated product suite includes the PlaySight PRO, a fixed and permanent connected camera platform validated by the top teams in sports, and PlaySight GO, a fully-portable sports video platform that is powering the return to sports across the globe. PlaySight is also excited to unveil its new website and digital brand experience today as well – please visit www.playsight.com for more.

PlaySight's Smart sports AI video platform is connecting sports all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, teams, colleges and sports facilities utilize PlaySight each and every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more.

"Our product portfolio has evolved so much over the past five years," said Chen Shachar, PlaySight's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal with today's news is to simplify and amplify our offerings to the sports market, especially those innovations accelerated by the pandemic. Specifically, a shift towards portable and flexible technology solutions and an emphasis on an automated video experience without the need for manpower are both key to our clients."

From integrated SmartScore technology to fully-automated SmartTracker™ cameras to the new 8K camera rig, PlaySight is able to scale up and down the PRO and GO solutions for all levels of sport, from NBA organizations to youth facilities and high school athletic departments.

PlaySight has also created a flexible and full-service OTT platform, the PlaySight Sports Network. It enables content monetization opportunities for sports teams and facilities, from branded streaming to custom subscription plans. All live streaming and video is managed remotely, and can be pushed to the PSSN, another network, or social media platform for enhanced exposure and reach. And PlaySight's new Live+ feature makes the PSSN the first multi-angle automated live streaming sports OTT network in the market.

PlaySight technology powers entire leagues, is connected in over half of the NBA, and is used across the MLB, NHL, in over 100 NCAA athletic departments, and at leading sports organizations and facilities such as LakePoint Sports, IMG Academy, Ripken Baseball and the United States Tennis Association's National Campus.

