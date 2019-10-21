PlaySight Launches Portable Sports Broadcast and Live Streaming Platform With LiveU Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySight Interactive is excited today to officially announce the launch and release of the SmartCourt GO – a fully portable and mobile version of PlaySight's Smart AI and connected camera sports video technology platform, powered by LiveU IP video technology.

PlaySight Interactive

With the SmartCourt GO, sports teams, facilities and leagues across the globe can now broadcast and live stream sporting events through PlaySight's OTT sports video platform. Additionally, GO technology enables video capture and recording from practices, games and special events without the need for cabling, network or expensive infrastructure, all powered by LiveU's breakthrough Solo technology.

PlaySight turns sports facilities, gyms, courts, fields, rinks, and pools 'Smart' by installing high-performance sports AI and connected camera technology. PlaySight-powered facilities provide student-athletes, coaches, teams and fans with automated HD broadcast live streaming and pro-level coaching and performance analysis tools, as well as instant replay, multiple camera angles and an on-demand video content platform to access, store, manage and share video, statistics and analytics.

LiveU Solo is a live streaming device built on LiveU's broadcast-quality cellular bonding technology. It is used by global broadcasters daily for their live coverage needs, replacing satellite and other costly transmission solutions.

"LiveU have proven to be a great partner for us already, and their technology has been seamless to integrate into our Smart AI platform," said Chen M. Shachar, PlaySight CEO and Co-Founder. "With the launch of the SmartCourt GO, we look forward to bringing our technology to even more schools, teams, fields, gyms and sports facilities around the world."

"Our customers are excited to get their hands on the new GO product," said Yuval Bar Yosef, PlaySight CRO. "With its portability, we're able to bring it to more facilities and schools, and it gives our clients more flexibility to broadcast and capture video from new facilities, fields, rinks, gyms and courts, as well as all road games and special events."

See the new platform in action at Sportel Monaco this week.

About PlaySight Interactive:

Selected twice by Fast Company as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sport, PlaySight is powering the next generation of athletes with its Smart sports AI and connected camera technology platform. PlaySight technology is helping athletes all over the world to improve – from the professional ranks through collegiate, high school and youth sports. Clients include the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, as well as Ohio State University, Duke University and over 80 other NCAA and NJCAA programs. PlaySight also works with leading federations and organizations, such as the United States Tennis Association's National Campus, Ripken Baseball and many more.

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE PlaySight Interactive