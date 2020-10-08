Playspace by Connatix Emerges as Key Technology for Publishers to Improve Engagement and Video Monetization

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers, announced today that multiple publishing partners have successfully integrated with the Playspace platform including AccuWeather, Gray TV, and The Washington Times. In June, Connatix launched Playspace as the first video monetization technology that creates relevant, editor-friendly formats with built-in revenue.

Playspace makes it easy for publishers to boost their video revenue while enhancing the editorial experience by generating swipeable story units that feature content highlights from articles and videos. The platform was built with a video-first ad server and exchange to scale content and ensure maximum monetization. As part of the rollout, the Story Player - a key offering in Playspace - features an enhanced design based on reader engagement patterns, and a video revenue engine that was built from the ground up. Since launch, Connatix has grown publisher integrations by nearly 30%, and has seen tremendous lift in engagement and revenue generated for partners.

"We're seeing a rapid adoption of Playspace because publishers love how it drives both reader engagement and revenue," said David Kashak, CEO of Connatix. "Many of our partners are hyper focused on the content experience and want to ensure monetization solutions are working in harmony with their editorial goals."

AccuWeather, for instance, recently integrated Playspace on their newly launched mobile app , which was completely redesigned in July with the user experience top of mind. Since adding Connatix's Story Player to their app, which enables the publisher to recirculate important weather news, they have seen 50% more engagement with the unit compared to previous months. Other integrated publishing partners have seen similar results. Gray TV saw more than double the amount of interactions in the unit with readers, and a 136% increase in revenue after migrating to the new platform and launching Video Stories. The Washington Times, who was part of the initial beta launch for Playspace, also finds value in the upgraded platform design.

"Playspace is easy-to-navigate and has an intuitive layout that enables our team to easily resurface important news. It's an effortless way to deliver top-of-mind video content to our reader base while offering premium inventory to advertisers," said Adam Vercammen, Director of Digital Strategy at The Washington Times.

Connatix continues to innovate with powerful Playspace features including the recent release of Social Stories, a first-to-market technology that enables publishers to seamlessly leverage their Instagram posts to create interactive, monetizable stories on their websites (desktop and mobile) and to reach audiences who are increasingly focused on social engagement. Connatix also continues to enhance their Discovered Stories offering, which automatically generates entirely new yet contextually relevant video stories. This tool marks Connatix's first implementation of natural language processing as a way for editors to amplify existing content.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide and in 2019 was ranked #1 in the comScore video metrix. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

