PlayStation 5 Launches This November At $399 For PS5 Digital Edition, And $499 For PS5 With Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced launch date and price details for its highly anticipated next-generation videogame system, PlayStation®5. SIE also revealed new updates to the PS5™ game portfolio, including Final Fantasy XVI, Fortnite, Hogwarts Legacy, and a new God of War title.

On November 12, PS5 will launch in seven key markets: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world*, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa. The PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99, and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99. Pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.

Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O that will deliver lightning-fast loading. Both PS5 models also offer a deepened sense of immersion through the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players will enjoy the same transformative gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose.

"Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it's truly humbling," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Now we are just a couple of months away from launching PS5, which will offer a new generation of experiences that go beyond players' expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play. We can't wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November."

Adding to its growing games portfolio, SIE today unveiled several new titles coming to PS5, including:

Devil May Cry 5 ™ Special Edition (Capcom)

(Capcom) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames)

(Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

(Warner Bros. Games) A new God of War title (Santa Monica Studio)

With titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon's Souls, the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history. Exclusive titles from SIE Worldwide Studios will be priced at launch from US$49.99 to US$69.99 (RRP) on PS5.

To support the PlayStation®4 community as they transition to the next generation when they're ready, SIE will launch PS4™ versions of a few exclusive titles: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

In addition, SIE today revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection**, a curated lineup of PS4 games that defined the generation, which will be available to PS Plus members to download and play on PS5. The PS Plus Collection features critically acclaimed games, including Batman™ Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

SIE also announced the price for the following accessories that will launch alongside the PS5 console:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99 /¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP) PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99 /¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP) HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99 /¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP) Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99 /¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP) DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99 /¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

For more information, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/ps5

*Availability in each country subject to local import regulations. PS5 launch date for China is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date.

**Availability of PlayStation Plus Collection titles may vary by country. The Plus Collection is not available in China.

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios

Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

(Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5 Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99 /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99 /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Lucid Games / XDEV) – /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99 /¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – /¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99 /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – /¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99 /¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

PlayStation®5 Specifications

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ "Zen 2" 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV DVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Video Out HDMI™ OUT port Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio "Tempest" 3D AudioTech Dimensions PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) Weight PS5: 4.5kg PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Power PS5: 350W PS5 Digital Edition: 340W Input/Output USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth® 5.1

DualSense™ Wireless Controller Specifications

Dimensions Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth) Weight Approx. 280g Buttons PS button, Create button, Options button, Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square), R1/L1 button, R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect) Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button Touch Pad 2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism Motion Sensor Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Audio Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset Jack Output : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit Feedback Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status) Ports USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals Communication Wireless Bluetooth® Ver5.1 Wired USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery Type Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Voltage DC 3.65V Capacity 1,560mAh

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

"PlayStation," "PS5," "PS4" and "DualSense" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Prices in North America and Japan exclude tax. Prices in Europe include tax.

SOURCE Sony Interactive Entertainment