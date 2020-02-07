PlayStation Ranked #1 Among Millennials in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2020 Study

"PlayStation has been a strong millennial brand in our study for years and in 2020 has emerged as top performer, especially among men," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "Similar to our 2019 findings, millennials form strong connections with brands in the media & entertainment industry. The combination of the e-sports phenomenon and impact of hardware platforms has likely fueled PlayStation's rise in the rankings. Impressively, more than 50% of millennials in our survey are in some form of intimacy with the brand."

Amazon and Target ranked as the second and third most intimate brands for millennials. Comparatively, in MBLM's 2019 study, YouTube placed first followed by Apple and Netflix.

The other brands that rounded out the top 10 for millennials were: Disney, Ford, Jeep, Apple, YouTube Xbox and Nintendo. Millennial women selected Walmart, Target and Disney as their top three and millennial men selected PlayStation, Xbox and YouTube.

The Brand Intimacy 2020 Report contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion, analyzing the responses of 6,200 consumers and 56,000 brand evaluations across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico and UAE. The study will be launched on Valentine's Day.

