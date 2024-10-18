PlayStation™ The Concert World Tour 2025-2026

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TEASER HERE

PlayStation: The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon, games that have not only captivated players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks. With innovative technology and world-class production, fans will experience a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble blending classical and modern instruments. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a unique, deeply immersive live concert experience.

For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour—God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and the Horizon series—aren't just titles; they're cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation: The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. This is more than just a show; it's the ultimate video game concert experience, embodying PlayStation's innovative spirit and pushing the limits of what's possible.

The UK and European tour dates have been officially announced. Please see below for details, with additional cities to be confirmed soon.

19 April 2025 Dublin, Ireland

21 April 2025 Birmingham, UK

22 April 2025 Manchester, UK

23 April 2025 Leeds, UK

24 April 2025 Newcastle, UK

25 April 2025 Glasgow, Scotland

27 April 2025 London, UK

29 April 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 April 2025 Paris, France

1 May 2025 Frankfurt, Germany

2 May 2025 Amnéville, France

3 May 2025 Brussels, Belgium

4 May 2025 Stuttgart, Germany

6 May 2025 Berlin, Germany

7 May 2025 Hamburg, Germany

8 May 2025 Düsseldorf, Germany

9 May 2025 Zurich, Switzerland

11 May 2025 Bologna, Italy

13 May 2025 Budapest, Hungary

15 May 2025 Sofia, Bulgaria

17 May 2025 Vienna, Austria

18 May 2025 Munich, Germany

20 May 2025 Prague, Czech Republic

21 May 2025 Lodz, Poland

23 May 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark

24 May 2025 Gothenburg, Sweden

25 May 2025 Oslo, Norway

For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.playstation.com/theconcert and follow @PlayStation on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Join the conversation with #PlayStationTheConcert.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary event. Tickets are expected to go fast, so stay tuned for more details on how to secure your spot at this landmark experience.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation.

About GEA Live

Since 2003, GEA Live has delivered innovative live entertainment projects in over 40 countries, establishing itself as a global leader in location-based entertainment. GEA Live has collaborated with legends such as Maestro Ennio Morricone and music industry icons like James Newton Howard, Giorgio Moroder, and George Fenton. Their portfolio includes live cinematic experiences and live screenings with orchestras of major motion pictures like Spider-Man, Dirty Dancing, The Godfather, Titanic, La La Land, and more. Their partnerships with renowned studios and IP giants have earned GEA Live its reputation as a trusted partner in location-based entertainment.

About RoadCo Entertainment

RoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Larissa Slezak | Sony Music Masterworks

[email protected]

Cesar Palmeyro | GEA Live

[email protected]

SOURCE Sony Masterworks