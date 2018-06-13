PLAYSTUDIOS Expands North American Territory With Launch Of First Canadian Rewards Provider

"Our loyal fans are global players who want access to our rewards at ever more locations. We're thrilled to expand our North American territory outside of the United States," said Jeff Netzer, Vice President Business Development PLAYSTUDIOS. "Offering rewards from a market leader in Gateway elevates the dynamic experience for our players."

"We are proud to offer PLAYSTUDIOS players the opportunity to earn Gateway rewards," said Carrie Kormos, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited. "Providing rewards through the PLAYSTUDIOS platform introduces us to an audience of over 2 million Canadian customers that may not be familiar with the food & beverage and entertainment offerings at a Gateway property."

Beginning Tuesday, May 8th, All PLAYSTUDIOS apps displayed rewards for Gateway Casinos' locations. Currently, rewards are available at Gateway Casinos' flagship brand Grand Villa, located in Burnaby and Edmonton. Later this year, twenty other casinos across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario will add to the collection of Gateway perks. Participating property brands include the restaurants MATCH Eatery & Public House, ATLAS Steak + Fish, CHOW Lucky Noodle Bar and the Buffet, as well as entertainment events and hotel partners Delta and Coast.

PLAYSTUDIOS apps are available on iOS, Android, and Kindle mobile devices as well as on Facebook.

To play myVEGAS on Facebook, visit:

https://apps.facebook.com/playmyvegas?kt_tu=partner&kt_st1=mv_pr

To download myVEGAS Slots, visit: https://app.adjust.io/dqgi4g_s0sits_6hrp13

To download POP! Slots, visit: https://app.adjust.com/rxv097_qg9o5g

To download my KONAMI Slots, visit: https://app.adjust.com/5lptpu_o5pdwx_unjdym

To download myVEGAS Blackjack, visit: https://app.adjust.io/md55kz_1ds1s6_nb6rhn

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is a developer of engaging casual games for mobile and social platforms. Founded by a team of experienced gaming and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS' free-to-play myVEGAS apps combine the best elements of popular social games with established casino gambling mechanics. Players enjoy ever-growing content libraries and the opportunity to earn an unprecedented selection of valuable, real-world rewards from leading hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. Current myVEGAS reward partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Cirque du Soleil, Resorts World, House of Blues, and Royal Caribbean International. For more information, visit the company's website at www.myVEGAS.com.

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming companies in Canada. Operating in British Columbia, Edmonton and Ontario, Gateway has over 6,000 employees and operates 25 gaming properties with more than 280 tables, over 9,600 slots, 68 restaurants and bars and 272 hotel rooms. As the selected service provider for the Central Gaming Bundle in Ontario, Gateway will bring two more properties and one new planned build in Wasaga Beach or Collingwood to the Gateway portfolio when fully implemented. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, which has dramatically improved the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. This includes brands like Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley's Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Further information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

