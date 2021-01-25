PLAYSTUDIOS Expands Partnership With MGM Resorts International, Adds MGM Springfield To playAWARDS Loyalty Platform

MGM Springfield becomes the 17th MGM Resorts International property to be featured in the playAWARDS catalog, allowing players to redeem loyalty points earned playing any of PLAYSTUDIOS' free-to-play social casino-type games for complimentary and discounted rewards from the resort's food and beverage portfolio. The Massachusetts-based MGM Springfield boasts a lineup of eateries that includes The Chandler Steakhouse, Italian favorite Costa, TAP Sports Bar, and South End Market.

"This is an important extension of a partnership that has been very successful for both PLAYSTUDIOS and MGM Resorts International," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "Our companies recently celebrated our eighth anniversary as partners. We are proud to say that the relationship is stronger than ever.

"With MGM Springfield now represented in our rewards catalog, the global family of PLAYSTUDIOS players will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds, and experiences offered at this one-of-a-kind resort."

Chris Kelley, President & COO of MGM Springfield, says, "We're excited to see our partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS continue to evolve as our company rolls out new resorts and amenities. Adding MGM Springfield to the playAWARDS program gives their players an opportunity to experience the excitement of MGM Resorts on the East Coast."

MGM Springfield offerings became available to players on January 8. Redemptions are temporarily limited to eateries operating under state-mandated pandemic guidelines, with additional rewards from the hotel, casino, and other amenities to be added to in the coming weeks and months.

PLAYSTUDIOS and MGM Resorts International first partnered in August 2012. Today, players can access rewards from additional MGM properties, including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Vdara, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur, MGM National Harbor, Borgata, Beau Rivage, Gold Strike, and MGM Cotai.

PLAYSTUDIOS games allow players to earn rewards just for playing myVEGAS Slots, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and POP! Slots apps, which are available to download and play free on iOS, Android, and Kindle devices.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. Its collection of original and published titles is powered by the company's groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 15 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran hospitality, technology, and gaming entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together the best of mobile gaming with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing platform that connects the world's leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS' portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

