PLAYSTUDIOS Introduces New mySTRIP Feature In myVEGAS Mobile Slots Showcasing Iconic MGM Resorts International Properties

mySTRIP allows players to explore their virtual world from a sidewalk-level perspective while completing daily missions, activating new game challenges, collecting valuable in-game items, and competing for additional prizes in special "Spotlight Events." Throughout the gameplay experience, players can also "visit" iconic MGM Resorts properties and interact with "Only in Vegas" pedestrians that present "daily missions" – all while being immersed in the sights, sounds, and even traffic of The Strip.

"With mySTRIP, we are adding a new level of depth to the myVEGAS experience and we're putting it in the palm of your hand," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "Our mySTRIP feature gives players a new way to 'take a stroll' down Las Vegas Boulevard."

As a fully integrated feature within myVEGAS Slots, players who engage with mySTRIP will continue to earn coveted real-world rewards – hotel stays, dinners, drinks, show tickets, and more – from MGM Resorts International destinations.

Ann Hoff, MGM Resorts' Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Giving myVEGAS players new and innovative ways to engage with our brands is more important now than ever. Our partners at PLAYSTUDIOS have done a brilliant job of virtually recreating the world's most exciting street – Las Vegas Boulevard."

The Grand Opening season of mySTRIP launched August 13 in the myVEGAS Slots mobile app, and features virtual versions of Excalibur, Luxor, and MGM Grand. Season Two, set to debut in September 2020, will expand the lineup of participating casino resorts, missions, characters, and spotlight events.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer of award-winning casual games for mobile and social platforms, including POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and my KONAMI Slots. The apps are powered by the company's groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from more than 70 iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands across 15 countries and four continents. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps that combine the best elements of popular social games with exciting casino gaming mechanics. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

