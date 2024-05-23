PlayTesting.gg Launches Real-Time, Streamlined Game Testing Platform

New Easy-to-Use Service Offers Quick, Cost Effective, and Comprehensive Testing For Developers Across Various Platforms.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayTesting.gg today announced the availability of its game testing platform, designed to radically streamline the quality assurance (QA) process for individual developers and major game studios to deliver better games faster.

Developers can streamline the game testing process with our first of it's kind playtesting as a service.

The platform simplifies and expedites game testing with a real-time insights dashboard and a pay-as-you-go pricing model that sets a new industry standard. Game developers can now submit games, receive immediate insights on gameplay issues, and easily implement resolutions, with a platform that is up to 4x more cost effective than existing solutions.

"PlayTesting.gg bridges the gap between quality and cost in game testing," said Idan Beck, Founder and CEO of PlayTesting.gg. "Our real-time dashboard and pay-as-you-go pricing model is designed specifically to address the need for quick and effective game testing for developers, regardless of their size. Our mission is to transform the gaming industry's traditional QA processes, and we believe PlayTesting.gg is a major leap toward this goal."

Key Benefits

Streamlined, Real-Time Feedback: Developers receive immediate insights into bugs and gameplay issues via a live dashboard, enabling faster resolutions compared to traditional testing methods.

Cost Effective Testing Services: The pay-as-you-go pricing model offers up to 4x the cost-efficiency of standard industry rates, providing a viable solution for both independent developers and large studios.

User-Friendly Platform: An intuitive dashboard allows developers to effortlessly submit games, track identified issues, and implement immediate resolutions, simplifying the QA process.

Game Variety: PlayTesting.gg supports PC, Android, iOS, and consoles, addressing the needs of a wide array of game developers and studios.

Pricing and Availability

PlayTesting.gg is available today on the web with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

About PlayTesting.gg

PlayTesting.gg is an innovative game testing platform giving developers immediate insights on bugs and gameplay issues via a real-time dashboard, while offering a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution for both indie developers and major studios across various platforms. Backed by leading investors, PlayTesting.gg aims to become the go-to platform for game testing. To learn more about PlayTesting.gg visit the Web , X , Discord , and LinkedIn .

