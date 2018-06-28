Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ Spoofs "Extra" In The World Around Us

SHELTON, Conn., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on an insight that today's consumers experience an influx of "extra" – from numerous ads, product offerings & even personalities – so much that society has invented internet slang: #Extra. To poke fun at these overly extra moments in a spoof-like-spirit (i.e. tampons auto-ejecting in rose-colored bathrooms), Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ recently launched a digital short featuring actress and comedian D'Arcy Carden demonstrating that when it comes to tampons, simple is all you need.

Xtra: The New Tampon from Playtex starring D’Arcy Carden Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™

"It's funny how extra things have gotten in everything – from diet crazes, new technology and apps launching seemingly every day, even down to the fem care category! I don't need a tampon to balance my flora, I need one to absorb my period flow and I love that Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ is reminding women to get back to the simple things," says D'Arcy Carden.

Relaunching in June, the Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ line offers the same safe, gentle and reliable care the brand is known for, now with a clear applicator free from colors, dyes and BPA. Every ingredient in the product is rigorously evaluated to provide protection that women can trust.*

"We felt it was time to speak to our customers with a fresh take on the current conversation happening around feminine care," said Devon Driscoll, Brand Manager at Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™. "This campaign heroes simplicity and is a reminder to simplify our lives a bit – because, at the end of the day, women want a tampon that is safe, gentle and reliable, and that's what we offer."

To watch the video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsS3pQ9S1og&feature=youtu.be , and be sure to follow D'Arcy Carden on Instagram @darcycarden, and the brand at https://www.facebook.com/PlaytexSGG/.

Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide ™

It's simply what you need, without all the extra Simple. Gentle. Reliable. Offers the comfort you want from the brand you trust – now, with a new clear applicator free from colors, dyes, and BPA.

Clear, comfort applicator is free from colors, dyes and BPA

Purified fibers washed up to 5 times and weaved together to form an absorbent core

360° protection shapes to your body to shield against leaks

Available in mass, grocery and drug retailers nationwide and online at www.playtexplayon.com.

About the Playtex® Feminine Care Brand

The Playtex® Feminine Care brand believes that nothing should hold women back, including their periods. That is why Playtex® Sport® and Playtex® Simply Gentle Glide™ tampons are the only tampons that feature a 360° Protection® tampon design to fit the life women want to live. Developed for women who lead busy and active lives, Playtex® tampons offer multiple levels of absorbencies to give women confidence and freedom in everything they do.

About D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden is a series regular alongside Ted Danson and Kristen Bell in the NBC series THE GOOD PLACE from Mike Schur, which is currently shooting its third season. She was also just seen in a recurring role on the HBO series BARRY from Bill Hader and Alec Berg. D'Arcy's film credits include Chris Kelly's OTHER PEOPLE which premiered in competition at Sundance (2016) and Maggie Carey's THE TO DO LIST. Her other TV work includes a recurring role on Broad City (Comedy Central), and guest stars on Veep (HBO), Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), Comedy Bang Bang (IFC), and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW). She performs regularly at UCB on Asssscat and with her improv/sketch group Search History.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding, Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

*when used as instructed

Media Contact:

Makena Riendeau

Edelman, for Playtex Simple Gentle Glide

212.277.4313

Makena.Riendeau@edelman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtex-simply-gentle-glide-spoofs-extra-in-the-world-around-us-300673625.html

SOURCE Playtex Simply Gentle Glide

Related Links

http://www.playtexplayon.com

