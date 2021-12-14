Playtika Expands Presence in Lausanne

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced it has opened a new office in Lausanne, Switzerland. The office will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D), partnering closely with Playtika's AI Lab in Israel.

Playtika has had a dedicated AI R&D team in Lausanne since 2019, the opening of the new office will provide room to grow and deepen its presence in the market as it continues to expand its team.

Playtika's AI Lab based in Israel is focused on developing proprietary, AI-powered technology that is a driver of the company's consistent growth. This in-house technology is a core component of Playtika's proprietary Boost platform developed to drive automation and constantly optimize the gaming experience at scale, across its entire portfolio of mobile games. Among the many areas of focus of the team in Lausanne is the development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools to further personalize interactions with players across the Playtika portfolio of studios, as well as a focus on Green AI, to help reduce the carbon footprint of AI computations.

"Innovation in AI is essential to Playtika's success. Switzerland is a hub for artificial intelligence research and development, with many talented data scientists and machine learning engineers driving advancements in the space," said Omri Shai, executive general manager, Boost platform, Playtika. "Our new office will serve as a second home to our AI Lab in Israel, providing us with room to build upon the talented Playtika team already based there."

Playtika continues to expand this year, with a recent entrance into the Design Entertainment space through the acquisition of Reworks Oy, the maker of #2 Design Entertainment app Redecor. Additionally, this year Playtika launched Switchcraft globally, a new story-driven Match 3 game. Playtika now has nearly 4,000 employees and is currently hiring positions around the sworld. Learn more about current openings here: https://www.playtika.com/careers/ .

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

