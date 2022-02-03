Playtika partners with Laurence Fishburne for WSOP, the world's most popular poker game

The commercial, dubbed "The Legend of World Series of Poker", sees Laurence Fishburne witness and narrate the story of WSOP player "StanDaMan".

StanDaMan is on a mission to attain a digital version of the WSOP championship bracelet – considered the most coveted non-monetary prize in poker. As he embarks on his successful quest while sitting in an American diner, his surroundings transform into a stunning medieval, royal dining hall filled to the brim with food and colorfully dressed guests.

The narrative shows how the unique player experience of WSOP makes the every day epic, giving all players the chance to turn nothing into greatness and "Become A Poker Legend"!

Commenting on the campaign behind the scenes, Fishburne said: "It was a really interesting offer to join the project. It came to me, and I thought 'I had to be a part of this'.

"I'm aware of WSOP and am fascinated by the gamesmanship of it. I'm thrilled to be a part of this game, and hope people enjoy my presence and that it can give them some joy!"

Ofer Kinberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Playtika, added: "Laurence and his amazing personality and style really brings to life the WSOP player experience. We are proud to have created a commercial that complements the epic persona of Lawrence with the epic legacy of World Series of Poker for the benefit of our players."

World Series of Poker can be downloaded for free on Apple Store and Google Play.

About World Series of Poker

WSOP is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker, and the world's most downloaded free poker game [3]. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile. The game is for amusement purposes only, and includes virtual chips not real prizes, and features countless exciting game modes, tournaments, and special events. WSOP rewards its best players with authentic virtual WSOP prizes and the chance to become a poker legend.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

[1] WSOP and World Series of Poker are both registered trademarks owned and licensed by Caesars Interactive Entertainment LLC.

[2] [3] According to App Annie, World Series of Poker is the world's most popular free-to-play Poker game by worldwide downloads from Jan - Dec 2021 across iOS and Google Play.

