Playtika's Best Fiends Celebrates a Decade of Fun with a 10th Birthday Extravaganza!

Join the Party as Best Fiends Unleashes New Fiend, Exclusive Events and Surprises Galore!

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to party with your favorite Fiends! Seriously, a Playtika studio, is throwing a birthday bash for the ages as Best Fiends, the beloved mobile game that has captivated the hearts of millions, turns 10 years old. Since its creation in 2014, Best Fiends has grown into one of the most popular casual genre mobile games in the world, boasting over 100 million downloads and more than one million daily active users. With its unique match-3 puzzle gameplay, charming characters and an ever-expanding world, Best Fiends has made a permanent home on the screens of players worldwide.

To celebrate this incredible 10-year milestone, Best Fiends is pulling out all the stops with a series of fiendish in-game events, new content and fabulous rewards, including the introduction of Cora, a brand-new, anniversary-exclusive fiend, available for a limited time between September 19 and September 24.

10 Days of Surprises – Let the Games Begin!

The celebration kicks off on September 3, with 10 days of in-game gifts for both new and returning players. But that's just the beginning! The entire month of September will be filled with in-game prizes, mini-games, and exclusive content that players won't want to miss.

September 1-6 , Dice and Ladders: In honor of Labor Day, players can roll the dice and climb the ladders in this festive mini-game that celebrates both hard work and hard play.





, Dice and Ladders: In honor of Labor Day, players can roll the dice and climb the ladders in this festive mini-game that celebrates both hard work and hard play. September 7-11 , Board Game: It's time to get the party started! Join the Fiends in-game for a pre-birthday shopping spree where fans can collect gifts, spruce up with a fresh haircut, and even get their nails done in this fun, board-game-themed adventure.





, Board Game: It's time to get the party started! Join the Fiends in-game for a pre-birthday shopping spree where fans can collect gifts, spruce up with a fresh haircut, and even get their nails done in this fun, board-game-themed adventure. September 12-14 , Monthly Collection Event: No party is complete without the perfect playlist. Players will scour the game to find the best birthday song for their DJ's Spotify playlist. Who will come up with the ultimate party anthem?

A Decade of Fiendish Fun

Best Fiends has come a long way since its debut, growing into a worldwide phenomenon. With over 7,000 levels, each brimming with creative challenges, and a cast of lovable characters like Temper, Jojo, Gordon and Howie, it's no wonder players have been enjoying fiendishly good fun for a decade. The game's YouTube channel has also garnered nearly 850,000 subscribers.

"To reach 10 years is a testament to the magic of Best Fiends and the passion of our incredible players," said Liran Paz, General Manager of Best Fiends. "This game brings together challenges, storytelling, creativity and a vibrant community that spans the globe. We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our players, and we can't wait to see where the next decade takes us. And, of course, we couldn't resist bringing a little fiendish fun to the mix with Cora and a month full of surprises!"

As the party kicks off, Best Fiends remains committed to delivering fresh, engaging content that continues to surprise and delight its loyal fanbase. So whether you've had a Best Fiend from the beginning or you're just joining the fun, now's the perfect time to dive into the world of Minutia and collect your favorite Fiends.

Best Fiends is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Let the games—and the birthday party—begin!

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp