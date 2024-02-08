Playtika's Best Fiends Joins Forces with Plant a Tree Efforts to Restore Forests and Fight Climate Change

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika, a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, announced today that its popular game Best Fiends has partnered with Plant a Tree Efforts, a global initiative by Dots.eco, to plant trees and restore forests around the world. The partnership has resulted in over 21,000 trees planted around the world, which is the equivalent to planting approximately 15 football fields with a dense forest.

The partnership kicked off on January 5th, 2024, with a special in-game event that ran for two weeks. Best Fiends players were able to plant trees in real life by advancing through new special levels, unveiling a comic that indicates their environmental impact. For every player that finishes the levels, Best Fiends and Dots.eco are planting a tree in various locations around the world, including Canada, the United States, Honduras, and Nepal.

Liran Paz, General Manager of Best Fiends said:

"We take pride in empowering our community of players to take an active role in environmental stewardship. Best Fiends is about more than just collecting adorable characters and solving mind-bending puzzles – our game inspires players to enact positive change in the world, and it's a remarkable opportunity to be able see that positivity come to fruition in the real world with the help of our partners Plant a Tree Efforts and Dots.eco."

Daniel Madrid, Co-founder and CGO of Dots.eco said:

"Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to combat the connected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. We are grateful to Playtika and Best Fiends for joining us in this endeavor and inspiring millions of people to take action for the planet."

Best Fiends offers a twist on classic match-3 puzzle games and has been downloaded close to 100 million times and has nearly 2 million daily active users. Dots.eco is a social network that connects people who care about the environment and empowers them to take action for a greener future. Plant a Tree Efforts, launched by Dots.eco, is a platform that allows anyone to plant a tree with a simple click or tap on their website or app.

Best Fiends is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Playtika

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more information, visit Playtika website .

About Dots.eco

Dots.eco is a social network that connects people who care about the environment and empowers them to take action for a greener future. Dots.eco allows users to share their eco-friendly activities, learn from others, and join global initiatives such as Plant a Tree Efforts. Dots.eco aims to create a community of eco-conscious citizens who can make a positive impact on the world. For more information, visit Dots.eco website.

