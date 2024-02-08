Playtika's Best Fiends Joins Forces with Plant a Tree Efforts to Restore Forests and Fight Climate Change

News provided by

Playtika Holding Corp

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika, a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, announced today that its popular game Best Fiends has partnered with Plant a Tree Efforts, a global initiative by Dots.eco, to plant trees and restore forests around the world. The partnership has resulted in over 21,000 trees planted around the world, which is the equivalent to planting approximately 15 football fields with a dense forest.

The partnership kicked off on January 5th, 2024, with a special in-game event that ran for two weeks. Best Fiends players were able to plant trees in real life by advancing through new special levels, unveiling a comic that indicates their environmental impact. For every player that finishes the levels, Best Fiends and Dots.eco are planting a tree in various locations around the world, including Canada, the United States, Honduras, and Nepal.

Liran Paz, General Manager of Best Fiends said:

"We take pride in empowering our community of players to take an active role in environmental stewardship. Best Fiends is about more than just collecting adorable characters and solving mind-bending puzzles – our game inspires players to enact positive change in the world, and it's a remarkable opportunity to be able see that positivity come to fruition in the real world with the help of our partners Plant a Tree Efforts and Dots.eco."

Daniel Madrid, Co-founder and CGO of Dots.eco said:

"Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to combat the connected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. We are grateful to Playtika and Best Fiends for joining us in this endeavor and inspiring millions of people to take action for the planet."

Best Fiends offers a twist on classic match-3 puzzle games and has been downloaded close to 100 million times and has nearly 2 million daily active users. Dots.eco is a social network that connects people who care about the environment and empowers them to take action for a greener future. Plant a Tree Efforts, launched by Dots.eco, is a platform that allows anyone to plant a tree with a simple click or tap on their website or app.

Best Fiends is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Playtika

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more information, visit Playtika website.

About Dots.eco

Dots.eco is a social network that connects people who care about the environment and empowers them to take action for a greener future. Dots.eco allows users to share their eco-friendly activities, learn from others, and join global initiatives such as Plant a Tree Efforts. Dots.eco aims to create a community of eco-conscious citizens who can make a positive impact on the world. For more information, visit Dots.eco website.

Media contact:
Eric Barnes
[email protected]

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

Also from this source

BIG GAME BLITZ: LEGENDARY QUARTERBACK KURT WARNER TEAMS UP WITH BINGO BLITZ TO OFFER $1 MILLION TO LUCKY GAMER IF RECORD NUMBER OF SACKS IS BROKEN ON FEBRUARY 11

BIG GAME BLITZ: LEGENDARY QUARTERBACK KURT WARNER TEAMS UP WITH BINGO BLITZ TO OFFER $1 MILLION TO LUCKY GAMER IF RECORD NUMBER OF SACKS IS BROKEN ON FEBRUARY 11

Together with legendary quarterback Kurt Warner, Playtika's Bingo Blitz – the #1 free-to-play bingo game* – is going all in on the blitz with a Las...
Playtika Unleashes Star Power with Debut of Celebrity-Studded Campaigns

Playtika Unleashes Star Power with Debut of Celebrity-Studded Campaigns

Some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities are sharing their love of mobile games in a star-studded lineup of U.S. national ad campaigns for Playtika, a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.