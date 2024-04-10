Playtika's Solitaire Grand Harvest Teams Up with Dr. Phil's New Merit Street Media TV Network to Inspire Viewers Through Play

The second partnership between Playtika's category leading game and Dr. Phil showcases the power of play for relaxation

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supertreat Gmbh, a Playtika studio and the powerhouse behind fan-favorite mobile game Solitaire Grand Harvest, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the U.S.**, is thrilled to announce a first-of-its kind, fully-integrated partnership with Dr. Phil McGraw and his new venture, Merit Street Media's TV network. Recognizing the need for accessible and enjoyable stress relief solutions, Dr. Phil has endorsed the age-old classic game of solitaire as the perfect way to relax and rejuvenate.

This dynamic alliance brings the enjoyable getaway of gaming directly to viewers through the all-new Merit Street Media TV network. The partnership includes captivating live on-air segments on Dr. Phil Primetime, exclusive in-game experiences, and inspiring social media content encouraging viewers to indulge in some much-needed "me time" of fun and relaxation with Solitaire Grand Harvest. Adding to the excitement, network hosts Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima will drop by as special guest hosts of the "Take a Break Moment" segment that features Solitaire Grand Harvest. The spectacular on-air, online and in-game campaign will continue through March 2025.

Led by the esteemed Dr. Phil McGraw, renowned best-selling author and award-winning television host extraordinaire, Merit Street is set to be a beacon of inspiration, enlightenment, and connection, touching the lives of over 65 million households nationwide. Merit Street's programming aligns with Playtika's aim to create the most engaging and beloved entertainment experiences in the world, with Solitaire Grand Harvest being one of the company's leading casual games.

Dr. Phil said:

"In the midst of our fast-paced lives, I recognize the need for moments of entertainment and self-indulgence. For me, diving into Solitaire Grand Harvest offers a blissful escape from the daily grind, allowing me to revel in pure fun. It's a pleasure to collaborate once more with Playtika, this time on Merit Street, as we introduce these cherished games to fresh audiences. Brace yourselves for a blast of entertainment while you kick back and recharge."

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika said:

"At Playtika, we believe in the transformative power of play and the importance of investing time for self. With Dr. Phil and Merit Street, we're delighted to connect with audiences across the country, introducing individuals to find joy, relaxation and rejuvenation through the unparalleled entertainment experiences of Solitaire Grand Harvest."

This venture is the second time Playtika, the mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, has joined forces with Dr. Phil. In 2021, Dr. Phil featured Solitaire Grand Harvest as a powerful means of relaxation and pure fun on his hit daytime show, "Dr. Phil". And now, Dr. Phil and Merit Street are ready to dive back into the mobile gaming action as this dynamic partnership sets the stage for a new era of excitement and endless possibilities.

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play (in app purchases available).

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.**, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Merit Street Media

Merit Street Media™ is a premier multi-platform destination media brand spearheaded by Dr. Phil McGraw, the esteemed best-selling author and award-winning television host.

Launched April 2024, Merit Street creates and distributes compelling content across diverse platforms, reaching audiences nationwide. The backbone of Merit Street's media presence is its television network, established in partnership with Trinity Broadcasting Network. This fully distributed, cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcast media brand extends its initial reach to over 80 million television homes.

The network boasts a rich tapestry of original and acquired programming, anchored by the highly anticipated nightly talk show, "Dr. Phil Primetime." Situated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the expansive Merit Street studios span five acres and serve as the dynamic hub for the brand. Here, multiple hours of daily live news broadcasts will unfold, embodying Merit Street Media's commitment to delivering engaging and informative content. Visit www.meritstreetmedia.com

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

**According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. based on in-app purchases, from January 2023 – December 2023.

