Playtime Perfected: Earth Rated® Launches NEW Innovative Dog Toy Collection

News provided by

Earth Rated

05 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dog brand Earth Rated®, best known for being the #1 brand in the multi-use wipes and clean-up categories, announces the launch of their NEW line of innovative dog toys. Embarking on an exciting venture into the world of play, Earth Rated® aims to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.

Continue Reading
Earth Rated Unleashes a Better Way to Play (CNW Group/Earth Rated)
Earth Rated Unleashes a Better Way to Play (CNW Group/Earth Rated)

Because dogs see yellow 
They made their in-motion toys yellow; easy for dogs to spot.
Playtime can get rowdy
Their toys are built to last and are ergonomically shaped for comfort.
It's all about the chase 
They designed their toys to bounce, wobble and roll in unpredictable ways.
Designed to stimulate 
Their enrichment toys keep your dog busy - especially when paired with treats.
Dogs deserve to play safely 
Their toys are even tested against many of the same safety standards as children's toys.*
*ASTM F963-17

This toy collection features two toys that help reduce boredom and provide mental stimulation – as well as three toys designed to help promote daily exercise and quality time for owners to bond with their dogs. "We know that nothing is more effective in forging a deeper bond with our dogs than the power of play," says Ram Chittur, Director of Innovation at Earth Rated®. "From intuitive and ergonomic shapes to the use of yellow, a color seen by dogs, this collection offers a better way to play."

The Earth Rated® dog toy collection will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, and Chewy.com as of July 6, 2023, and at select retailers throughout the summer of 2023. To see the toys in action, please visit earthrated.com/collections/toys.

About Earth Rated® 

Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is a private company that creates thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. As a B Corp certified company focused on innovation and responsibility, their mission is to make everyday moments for people and their dogs simpler and better. Earth Rated® products are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 20,000 stores in 40+ countries.

SOURCE Earth Rated

Also from this source

Earth Rated® Unveils New Look

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.