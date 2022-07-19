PlayVital, the Ultimate Brand for Gamers Seeking Premium Video Game Accessories to Upgrade Their Gaming Experience, Launches

Products for Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, Provide Gamers with the Best Accessories Combined with Great Prices

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming is not just a hobby, it is a lifestyle. For gamers around the world that seek the best video game accessories to improve their gaming life, PlayVital today announced that its extensive line of premium products is now available. With a wide range of options for Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, PlayVital is poised to be a major force in the gaming industry.

PlayVital product options include hard cases, soft cases, skins, controller grips, trigger extenders, controller stands, dust covers, logo stickers, joystick caps, thumb grips, screen protectors and more.

All PlayVital products can be seen and purchased at https://playvital.com/ and at https://www.amazon.com/playvital

"PlayVital is a one-stop-shop for all of the most useful and trendy gaming accessories," said Ray Zhu, CEO of PlayVital. "Whether a gamer is looking to improve the look of their device or the quality of their gameplay, PlayVital has the accessories to help them make their game their own."

With dozens of skins available, gamers can express their personalities via their devices. Examples of skin decals include flags, camouflage, space, solid colors, waves, The Starry Night/Van Gogh, flowers, cat paws and dozens more. There is truly a skin for every gamer!

For those wanting to protect their consoles, PlayVital's extensive line of hard and soft cases will allow players to safely take their games wherever they go. With the ergonomic soft anti-slip controller silicone case covers, players will be able to perform to the peak of their abilities and never lose their grip.

PlayVital will continue launching new products and customization options in the coming months, as it provides gamers with premium video game accessories to upgrade their gaming experience. PlayVital is the "Gaming Changer."

ABOUT PLAYVITAL

PlayVital offers gamers the ultimate in video game accessory customization for a pro gamer experience, look and feel. Its accessories are designed to be easily swappable so gamers can customize their controllers and consoles to fit their personal style or mood. Designed to perfectly fit, protect and optimize a gamer's controller, PlayVital provides the most personalized game play experience ever. A wide selection of accessories, colors and styles are available for all the top gaming systems. More info is at www.PlayVital.com .

