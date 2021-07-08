Playvox Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, today announced the successful completion of a SOC 2 Type II audit.

SOC 2 Type II certification is critical for cloud-based providers that routinely manage, process and store personally identifiable and confidential employee, customer, and partner data. The Playvox Suite of cloud-based applications are designed from the ground up for enterprise-grade security, availability and privacy. The compliance frameworks, internal security policies and procedures, and SOC 2 Type II attestation provides customers with the assurance that their data is secure and reliable.

"Our customers entrust us with their business-critical data and transactions," shares Oscar Giraldo, founder, and CEO of Playvox. "We have an obligation to secure sensitive data with the most stringent and tested frameworks, state of the art technology, and internal policies to instill confidence."

The threat landscape is evolving as contact centers continue hybrid and remote working. Playvox is committed to continuing to invest in control frameworks, certifications, and technology including Zero Trust to strengthen security against social engineering and emerging threats.

Playvox's digital-first culture and cloud-native suite of workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions elevate today's most innovative customer service organizations with the agent-enrichment tools needed to deliver on today's demanding digital experience standards. By facilitating a 360-degree view of your representatives and overall service operations, Playvox supports many pioneering organizations in the current digital transformation movement, such as Twitter, Zendesk, NuBank, and SoFi. Our portfolio of WFM, QA, Performance Management, Coaching, Learning, VoC, and Agent Motivation software deploys rapidly. It integrates easily with Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Kustomer, Slack, and other platforms, enabling you to deliver optimization to the heart of modern service operations. Learn more at www.playvox.com .

