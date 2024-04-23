Playvox Brings New Integrated Workforce Management Solutions to Freshworks Customer Service Applications

Freshworks customers can access Playvox's suite of AI-powered workforce engagement solutions to forecast workloads and better manage their workforce

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions for digital-first contact and support centers, officially announced its new Workforce Management Software (WFM) integration to Freshworks Customer Service Applications via an app on the Freshworks Marketplace. The AI-powered app will help businesses better manage their agent schedules in an omnichannel setup, forecast support workloads across channels, and plan short-term schedules and long-term resource requirements.

Freshworks

By integrating Playvox WEM with Freshworks' customer service solutions, businesses can deliver a seamless experience to their employees and fine-tune resourcing to effectively engage customers on the channel of their choice, all by leveraging AI-driven and automated solutions to manage operational efficiency.

"The partnership between Playvox and Freshworks will help us to continue to deliver intuitive, scalable, and cost- effective solutions to customers looking to better manage their workforce," said Daniel Pagel, Chief Executive Officer, Playvox. "We offer best-of-breed, seamless integrated WFM and CX software solutions for businesses to smartly manage their workforce while improving customer experience."

With the Playvox integration with Freshworks Customer Service Suite, businesses will now be able to:

Forecast: Leverage AI to forecast agent workloads across channels

Leverage AI to forecast agent workloads across channels Plan: Carry out capacity planning to smartly manage short-term schedules during spikes in demand for support and understand long-term resource planning

Carry out capacity planning to smartly manage short-term schedules during spikes in demand for support and understand long-term resource planning Auto manage workforce: Smart scheduling allows the system to automatically assign agents to shifts and manage staff changes based on incoming workloads

Smart scheduling allows the system to automatically assign agents to shifts and manage staff changes based on incoming workloads Report: Drill-down into real-time data with the help of AI to derive insights into key measures and measure workforce performance, experience, and engagement

"The integration with Playvox helps Freshworks' customers forecast, plan, and manage their workforce schedules more effectively and helps their employees create better experiences for their customers. Freshworks' products are designed to help businesses deliver a better customer experience while enhancing agent productivity, and this integration furthers that cause," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

"With the integration between Freshworks and Playvox, our WFM system has made it seamless to pass information required to support real-time adherence, scheduling, and forecasting. This allowed us to replace our legacy method of extracting data manually every day, which is helping us save time and effort by our WFM team." said George Dimopoulos, Senior Analyst at British Columbia Lottery Corporation, an organization that currently benefits from the app.

"Having an app on the Freshworks Marketplace helped us do away with developing our own app, saving time, resources and budget," said Jared Givens, Manager, CSC Operational Support at British Columbia Lottery Corporation. "It was easy to set up and get running. We are already seeing efficiencies associated with workplace management and planning."

To learn more about the Freshworks and Playvox integration, please visit Freshworks with Playvox WFM .

About Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks Marketplace is a fully-integrated customer engagement partner ecosystem. It enables companies and developers to easily build and offer apps that integrate with the range of Freshworks customer and employee service solutions. Launched in 2018, the Marketplace consists of more than 400 partners spread across 40 countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 1000 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 67,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, Stitch Fix, and Twitter. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Slack, Kustomer, and Zendesk. Learn more:

Web: https://www.playvox.com

Blog: https://www.playvox.com/blog/

Twitter: @playvoxcx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/playvox/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playvox

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox