Playvox Caps Record-Breaking Year with Acquisition of Agyle Time Workforce Management and Additional $25 Million Funding Raise

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of agent optimization solutions, today announced a $25 million funding round from Five Elms Capital and the acquisition of Agyle Time, a provider of cloud-native, digital-first workforce management (WFM) software for contact centers.

In 2020, market demand for the Playvox platform drove an increase in active users by more than 400 percent and new enterprise customers by 75 percent. Playvox currently serves over 200 customers in 34 countries, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, and Wish, who rely on the platform to create a continuous learning and growth environment that empowers employees to deliver customer experiences that create raving fans and brand loyalty.

"The rapid growth we experienced last year coupled with our ability to maintain consistently high customer satisfaction validates our vision and product/market fit," shared Oscar Giraldo, founder and CEO of Playvox. "We enter 2021 bolstered by strong momentum from new funding and a strategic acquisition. This positions us for continued growth."

"Playvox has been instrumental to us quickly implementing an agent-centric approach to customer service quality that improves how we interact with and meet customer expectations," said Felipe Mendonça, Customer Experience Process Supervisor at Nubank , the largest Fintech in Latin America. "This funding round strengthens Playvox's unique culture of partnering with customers to deliver innovative, human-centered solutions."

"The contact center world is becoming increasingly digital, with 2020 only accelerating that trend. Workforce Optimization, which includes Quality Management, Workforce Management, and other complementary employee, customer and performance tools, is fundamental to contact center operations," noted Donna Fluss, President of DMG Consulting LLC . "It is more critical today than ever before that these tools be applied to all customer communication channels."

Five Elms Capital led the recent funding round reflecting the firm's confidence in Playvox's ability to execute on its vision of becoming the leader in the cloud-native, digital-first workforce optimization (WFO) market.

"We are thrilled to continue supporting the Playvox team in its mission to provide innovative, cloud-based solutions to its global base of enterprise contact center customers," said Ryan Mandl, Managing Director at Five Elms Capital. "Playvox continues to deliver extraordinary products, add renowned brands to its customer base, and attract exceptional executives because of its company values and culture. We are excited to partner with the Agyle Time team, and believe the combination cements Playvox as the leading cloud provider of workforce optimization solutions for the modern contact center."

The acquisition of Agyle Time combines two complementary high-growth SaaS solution providers that specialize in transformative tools for the CRM-centered omnichannel contact center. Agyle Time delivers an innovative, cost-effective cloud-native solution that enables contact centers to intelligently forecast, schedule, and monitor their workforces in real-time. Combined with the Playvox agent optimization suite, customers now have access to a cloud-native, digital-first Workforce Optimization (WFO) platform deployable in days/weeks, unlike legacy WFO solutions that require months/years.

"Playvox's Quality Management System (QMS) is a key building block for our global operations. The collaborative nature of their team and willingness to understand and address specific needs are core assets to our relationship, and one of the primary reasons we picked Playvox's QMS," said Ori Dugary, Senior Director, Service Operations at Twitter. "We are excited to explore Agyle Time as part of the Playvox solutions. Agyle Time enables a more holistic view of operations. It has the potential for just-in-time insights as well as resource forecasting capabilities that can make a significant impact on our operations."

"Agyle Time fills a critical need in contact centers to efficiently schedule the right skills across all engagement channels to provide exceptional customer experiences with a quickly deployable cloud-native, digital-first workforce management (WFM) solution," said Seb Wortley, CEO and co-founder at Agyle Time. "Joining Playvox was a strategic decision because it enables us to expand our solution and grow with a partner that shares our values, culture, and vision."

"2020 was a great year highlighted by our Agyle Time and Trainbox acquisitions and continued support by Five Elms Capital," added Giraldo. "With this cash infusion, Playvox will expand the expertise within all functions of our operations, including product development, engineering, sales, customer success, and marketing, to accelerate go-to-market activities in the global workforce optimization market."

To learn more about the acquisition and how it improves contact center workforce optimization, join Playvox's webinar on February 2, 2021 at 10a EST and 4p EST.

About Playvox:

Playvox equips modern businesses and BPOs with the most comprehensive, collaborative, and insightful customer service agent optimization software suite for quality assurance, performance management, coaching, learning, voice of the customer, recognition, and agent motivation. Our automated and centralized solutions integrate with popular platforms, including Zendesk, Salesforce, Talkdesk, Freshdesk, RingCentral, LiveChat, Kustomer, HelpScout, Helpshift, Genesys, Slack, and Intercom. Playvox empowers agents, team leaders, QA analysts, and managers with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to improve the customer experience and improve revenue generation within hours for progressive, customer-centric organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.playvox.com .

