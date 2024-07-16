Playvox Joins the AWS Partner Network to Bring Workforce Engagement Management Solutions to the Global Network

New partnership brings full suite of WEM solutions to trusted network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions for digital-first contact and support centers, today announced that it has joined the globally recognized and trusted Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). AWS partner programs are world-renowned for featuring vendor solutions that offer reliability, security, and operational excellence in cloud adoption and transformation. Through this partnership, Playvox will integrate its premium Playvox Workforce Management (WFM) and Quality Management (QM) solutions to AWS to deliver improved customer service, better agent experience, and optimized processes at the business level for organizations. This integration is part of Playvox's mission to broaden its continued investment in serverless infrastructure to address its growing customers and audience needs at scale.

Playvox joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to Bring Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Solutions to the Global Network

"Playvox continues its quest to support its existing and future clients in delivering excellent customer service and performance through its software solutions," said Daniel Pagel, Chief Executive Officer, Playvox. "Collaborating with Amazon and joining its AWS elite partner program enables us to truly deliver on our promise and reach our goal of helping global organizations address their customer service issues and needs. With our complete WEM solution on AWS, we are helping them to optimize performance and reduce costs and friction, while increasing productivity and business outcomes."

Neo Financial , one of the fastest-growing fintechs in North America, is based in Calgary, Canada. It needed support with its data mapping to support forecasting. Since the initial implementation of the Playvox/AWS Solution, it has seen a dramatic improvement, jumping from 25 percent to 80-90 percent within the first week.

"Our business continues to grow and become more complex, which includes supporting multiple partners. Playvox has allowed us to centralize our Experience Team into one system, allowing for a more seamless transition between workstreams and partner brands," said Cody Dafoe, Director, Performance Enablement, Neo Financial. "Stronger forecasting and distribution data has increased our schedule effectiveness, leading to a 20-30% increase in overall service level, reduced average speed of answer by 2-3 minutes, and increased employee engagement with more structured scheduling."

Playvox Workforce Management is also available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy third-party software. More information can be found here .

About The AWS Partner Network (APN)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) is a global community that leverages AWS technologies, programs, expertise, and tools to build solutions and services for customers. It has more than 130,000 partners from over 200 countries, with 70 percent headquartered outside of the United States as of October 2023. Together, partners and AWS provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver greater customer value. More information can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/partners

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, Stitch Fix, and Twitter. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Slack, Kustomer, and Zendesk. Learn more:

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Playvox