Playvox Launches Customer Service Industry's First Complete Agent Optimization Suite

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, provider of the most comprehensive software to improve agent performance and engagement, today announced the industry's first complete agent optimization suite for Quality Assurance, Performance Management, Learning, Coaching, Agent Recognition, and Agent Motivation software for customer service organizations. Quality assurance and performance management vendors offer limited, if any, agent motivation/recognition or learning functionality, which is essential for closing the loop on agent performance improvement and engagement.

"Today's quality assurance and performance management tools only address a fraction of the customer service agent optimization equation," said Oscar Giraldo, Founder, and CEO of Playvox. "Our clients tell us they need a complete solution that ensures the highest service levels through agent evaluation, agent improvement, and agent inspiration. We are the only vendor to offer all three fully integrated on a single platform."

The Playvox agent optimization suite is designed to empower the entire customer service team, including agents, QA analysts, team leaders, and managers.

Agents: Collaborate and learn from one another through peer motivation and support communities. Real-time KPIs provide transparency and motivate agents to improve performance continuously throughout the day.

QA Analysts: Easily detect, recognize and reward high performers, uncover root causes of poor performance, send personalized training to agents and track their progress.

Team Leaders: Alleviate the need to prepare and distribute performance reports, thereby freeing up time for coaching, training and motivation activities.

Alleviate the need to prepare and distribute performance reports, thereby freeing up time for coaching, training and motivation activities. Managers: Quickly uncover campaign and/or workflow issues and make immediate improvements. Create personalized and repeatable workflow automation for different agent cohorts to speed agent coaching.

The Playvox agent optimization solutions are available in three editions:

Starter: An entry-level solution consisting of Quality Assurance software designed to easily and quickly identify customer service problems.

Professional: A more advanced solution consisting of Quality Assurance and Coaching software designed to identify what's happening in real-time and to drive continuous improvement by coaching and training agents.

Suite: A full agent optimization suite consisting of Quality Assurance, Coaching, Performance Management, Learning, and Recognition and Motivation software designed to identify customer service issues, measure KPIs in real-time, drive continuous improvements, and recognize and motivate agents.

Our single platform approach provides a consistent user experience, methodology, and feature set across all applications.

Playvox has an open API and integrations with leading customer service, CRM and contact center platforms including Zendesk, Salesforce, Talkdesk, Freshdesk, RingCentral, LiveChat, Five9, Intercom among others. Point-and-click configuration, allows you to quickly start quality assurance, workflows and agent coaching.

For more information, please visit https://www.playvox.com.

About Playvox

Playvox equips modern businesses and BPOs with the most comprehensive, collaborative and insightful customer service agent optimization SaaS suite for quality assurance, performance management, coaching, learning, recognition and agent motivation. Our automated and centralized solutions integrate with popular platforms including Zendesk, Salesforce, Talkdesk, Freshdesk, RingCentral, LiveChat, Five9 and Intercom. Playvox empowers agents, team leaders, QA analysts, and managers with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to improve the customer experience and improve revenue generation within hours for progressive, customer-centric organizations of all sizes.

