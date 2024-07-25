Playvox Recognized as G2 Global Leader in Contact Center Quality Assurance and Workforce Management in Summer 2024 Report

Playvox ranks #1 for the third consecutive year in performance, quality, adoption, results, and usability

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading provider of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions for digital-first contact and support centers, today announced that it has been named leader in the G2 Summer 2024 report in Contact Center Quality Assurance for the third consecutive year. The organization was recognized for its performance, excellence, and results in Quality Management (QM) and Workforce Management (WFM), receiving 42 badges — over a 120 percent increase since last quarter— a testament to its leadership and innovation in the industry. G2.com is the leading business software review website where users research and select solutions that are reviewed and recommended by real, verified customers.

The G2 2024 Summer Report marks the third consecutive year that Playvox has claimed the top spot among enterprise customers. It maintained its leadership role in the QM and WFM categories, receiving 31 and 11 badges, respectively, scoring the best results for performance, high user adoption, quality, administration and overall usability. This recognition underscores Playvox's dedication to its partners and customers, as well as its significant impact on the marketplace and the industry.

"Playvox remains committed to delivering quality solutions, service, and innovation to our partners and the industry. Our consistent top rankings in multiple categories underscore our capability to drive successful partner experiences and efficiencies across various business sizes," said Daniel Pagel, Chief Executive Officer, Playvox. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized again, and we congratulate the other G2 honorees."

"While over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers researching their purchasing journey. Congratulations to those who have achieved a coveted leadership spot in a G2 report, including Playvox, driven by insights from real customer and vendor feedback."

