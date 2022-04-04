Playvox Unveils Dynamic Capacity Planner At SWPP Annual Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of Workforce Engagement Management solutions, is launching its new Capacity Planner solution at the Society for Workforce Planning Professionals Annual Conference April 4-6 in Nashville, Tenn.

With Playvox's Capacity Planner, contact centers can easily create staffing scenarios and scale their workforce levels. Tweet this

The reimagined Capacity Planner moves long-term forecasting from a one-and-done annual burden, to a dynamic, integrated component of workforce management. This latest functionality seamlessly integrates with ongoing scheduling and supports visibility, long-term workforce budgeting and forecasting, and dynamic staff planning.

Hiring shortages and the current business environment present contact center leaders with unique challenges. With the Capacity Planner, which is part of the Playvox Workforce Management solution, contact center leaders can:

Create staffing scenarios to ensure they can meet demand and their budgets;

Access projections based on historical data, actual and projected demand, and forecasted market shifts;

Pinpoint contact center resource needs based on how shrinkage, leave and attrition projections will impact staffing and hiring; and

Determine how and when to scale workforce levels in order to mitigate risks, while also addressing recruitment bottlenecks, shrinkage and leave.

At 8:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday, April 6, Kristyn Emenecker, Playvox's Chief Product and Strategy Officer, will lead the SWPP Annual Conference workshop, "And Now We R.O.C. – Radically Operationalized Capacity Planning." The session will focus on how to define and implement dynamic capacity planning in modern real-time contact centers. Emenecker will also cover the top five ways capacity planning must change to effectively address daily scheduling needs.

"The Capacity Planner enables Playvox's customers to successfully and nimbly navigate these times of economic disruption and technology transformation," said Emenecker. "We're proud to launch this reimagined product during the SWPP Annual Conference, and to give attendees the first look at this exciting new take on long-term planning for service operations."

About Playvox:

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding DX pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow and Zendesk.

