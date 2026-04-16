PlayVS and Sony Electronics Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Scholastic and Collegiate Esports

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic and collegiate esports platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Sony Electronics' INZONE, Sony's premium gaming gear brand. Through the partnership, INZONE will become the exclusive official gaming hardware for key peripherals and monitors across the PlayVS ecosystem, supporting students, coaches, and schools with high-performance equipment designed for competitive play.

PlayVS and Sony Electronics’ INZONE announce a strategic partnership to support the growth of scholastic and collegiate esports, with INZONE named the official gaming hardware partner across the PlayVS ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, INZONE will serve as the official monitor, keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad for PlayVS middle and high school scholastic competitions, and the official headset, keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad for the PlayVS College League (PCL). The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering professional-grade gaming experiences that support student competitors and the continued growth of organized scholastic esports.

"Students and schools need the right equipment to compete at their best," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "As esports continues to grow across the scholastic ecosystem, having reliable, high-performance gear becomes increasingly important for players, coaches, and programs. Partnering with Sony Electronics' INZONE helps bring premium gaming hardware directly into schools and moves us closer to setting a consistent standard for competitive play."

INZONE hardware will also be integrated across PlayVS broadcast competitions throughout the PCL Spring and Fall seasons, including the championships that conclude each season, as well as the PlayVS Cup, the pinnacle national high school tournament held each May. These events will showcase how professional-grade equipment supports the next generation of competitive student esports.

"Our mission is to deliver immersive and competitive gaming experiences that empower players to perform at their best," said Masaaki Hori, Vice President, Personal Entertainment, Sony Electronics. "By partnering with PlayVS, we're excited to support the next generation of esports competitors and bring premium gaming hardware to students and schools across North America."

Together, PlayVS and INZONE aim to elevate the competitive gaming experience for students and schools while strengthening the pathway for esports from middle school through college.

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About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The company brings together students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured, education-aligned competition across K12 and college. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and more than 40 state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

SOURCE PlayVS