PlayVS Introduces Stadium, A Versatile, Digital-First Esports Competition Platform

PlayVS Stadium offers flexible, inclusive digital platform for all communities and organizations, regardless of scholastic affiliation enabling more amateur esports competition.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS , the leading esports platform for high schools and middle schools in North America, is pleased to announce its new Stadium product, a digital-first competition platform that caters to a wide audience including community groups, organizations, and informal teams. Building off the success of the state-of-the-art platform built for scholastic competition, the new platform offers flexible competition settings that can be public, private, or hidden, allowing for a diverse range of event types from open community tournaments to exclusive organizational events.

PlayVS is committed to offering the highest tier of esports competition, which includes increasing accessibility for youth players. This is why in November 2023, the platform became completely free to compete for students, and in March of 2024, PlayVS expanded its scholastic program to middle schools.

Now, Stadium was built for an even broader audience, including groups, community organizations, and gaming enthusiasts seeking a platform for organizing and participating in competitions on their own. It was designed for those who want the freedom to game without institutional constraint, so teams are not required to have an institutional affiliate or designated coach. Stadium supports both simple tournaments created by third-party partners and more complex competitions managed by PlayVS.

Esports have been shown to have a powerful positive impact on students: 83% of coaches have noted enhanced leadership skills in their students, and 57% of students reported that esports made them feel like they're part of a community. With Stadium, PlayVS hopes to expand the positive influence of esports beyond the school environment.

"This new Stadium product is exciting for not only PlayVS, but for the entire esports industry. Our goal has always been to increase accessibility to esports, and now this removes even more barriers for players," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "Between our extensive partner network and the amazing community of students and coaches, our hope is that Stadium ignites a new era of inclusivity and more competition for gamers."

Since 2018, PlayVS has enabled over 250,000+ matches in states across the U.S. and Canada, crowning over 900 state champions. Today, the average esports program is now comparable to traditional sports teams, giving students the community and camaraderie that team sports provide. And while the PlayVS scholastic community continues to grow rapidly, Stadium's capabilities will now allow players the ability to compete even if their school currently doesn't have an esports program or if they want to compete with friends from neighboring schools.

PlayVS is unveiling Stadium at its first-ever public tournament that kicks off on September 22nd. Upgrade Arena: Rocket League sponsored by Lenovo Legion will be a 3v3 Rocket League tournament open to players 13-18 in the U.S and Canada with no coach or school requirements necessary to participate. Enrollment is open now and can be found here: stadium.playvs.com

About PlayVS

PlayVS (pronounced Play Versus) is North America's leading esports platform, on a mission to unlock the many benefits of esports for players everywhere. PlayVS offers a single community in which players, coaches, educators and parents come together to compete, connect and grow through the power of esports. PlayVS is the official high school esports partner to the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics and state and regional organizations in the U.S. and Canada that offer officially sanctioned scholastic esports leagues. To learn more about PlayVS, visit https://playvs.com/ .

