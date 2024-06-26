Play.Works Introduces "SpongeBob Bounce" to CTV

Play.Works expands its CTV game line-up with the fun-filled adventure of "SpongeBob Bounce"

LONDON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works, a leader in Connected TV (CTV) games and video content, proudly announces the launch of "SpongeBob Bounce". Available now on Roku and coming soon to leading CTV platforms worldwide, SpongeBob Bounce was developed by Play.Works under license from Paramount Game Studios, and features the beloved Nickelodeon character SpongeBob SquarePants in a free, fun game optimized for the TV screen.

"SpongeBob Bounce" is a playful, family-friendly game that invites players to bounce SpongeBob on a journey up from the ocean floor at Bikini Bottom, avoid hazards, collect boosters, and reach new heights. Crafted using Play.Works' innovative CTV gaming framework, this game provides a fun and engaging experience, bringing the vibrant underwater adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants to CTV platforms.

Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works, shares his excitement: "We're thrilled to bring SpongeBob SquarePants to living rooms worldwide with the 'SpongeBob Bounce' game. This addition enriches our Connected TV games catalog with globally recognized and entertaining characters and aims to attract both longtime fans and new players."

The game is part of Play.Works' extensive games portfolio, which includes hits like Tetris®, Wheel of Fortune, and Doodle Jump. "SpongeBob Bounce" is expected to enhance user engagement significantly, with Play.Works games.

Discover "SpongeBob Bounce" on Roku today and look for its release on additional platforms soon.

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, PAC-MAN, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Airrack, Like Nastya, PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA)(Nasdaq: PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

