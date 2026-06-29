Playwright of New Musical, "In America," Hal Harper Renounces Pen Name - Reclaims Original, David Lisker

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hal Harper, writer of the new immigrant-based musical, "In America," has decided he doesn't like the nom de plume he chose decades ago and announced today that he will now pursue a production of his 30-year-old "new" musical, "In-America," under his real name, David Lisker.

"I never felt comfortable with the name," states Lisker. "The truth is, I adopted it from the author Harper Lee, but people just didn't get it, and confused it with some TV show, so I figure it's better to just change it back." He continues, "The first copyright of the musical was back in 1997 and that was under my real name, David Lisker. I'm still looking for someone who will listen to it and recognize its powerful potential and produce it for its artistic worthiness," he adds emphatically.

Spreading word of the show has become more difficult, however, as a dispute between the show's web developer and himself has resulted in the shutdown of the show's website, the only source of advertising and income for the project that he has left. "We'll see what happens, ponders Professor Lisker, now 68 years old. Born in Oakland, CA and a UC Berkeley graduate, Lisker wrote "In America" thirty years ago when he was still a young English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher for immigrant students who recently arrived "In America". In the musical, Mr. Johnson is the rookie teacher who along with his newfound teaching colleagues and class of immigrant students band together as they bravely face a daunting amount of budget cuts and rising anti-immigrant sentiment that is sweeping the country and threatening the school's future."

Lisker's 18 musical numbers, written in classical musical theater style, are sure to please audiences of all ages with their timeless melodies and provocative lyrics. The public is invited to visit the show's website at www.inamericaproductions.com and follow the bouncing ball on the Music Player page (once the website has been repaired).

Small theater companies are invited to inquire about licensing fee waivers.

SOURCE In America Productions LLC