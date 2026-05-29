Plaza Home Mortgage Announces Security Incident

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., as the notice administer for this incident.

On May 29, 2026, Plaza Home Mortgage® (Plaza) notified impacted customers and employees of Plaza, about an earlier security incident, which may have exposed their personal information.

For more details on this event, the company has set up a website to provide more information for impacted customers and employees to let them know what steps they should take to protect themselves. The website can be found at https://financialshield.com/plaza-home-mortgage/

*Note – Source and Media Contact info is available to registered members of the press only.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.