Plaza Home Mortgage Announces Security Incident

News provided by

Simpluris Inc.

May 29, 2026, 21:23 ET

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., as the notice administer for this incident.

On May 29, 2026, Plaza Home Mortgage® (Plaza) notified impacted customers and employees of Plaza, about an earlier security incident, which may have exposed their personal information.

For more details on this event, the company has set up a website to provide more information for impacted customers and employees to let them know what steps they should take to protect themselves. The website can be found at https://financialshield.com/plaza-home-mortgage/

*Note – Source and Media Contact info is available to registered members of the press only.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

If you purchased or acquired Unikoin Gold (UKG) directly from Unikrn, Inc., between June 11, 2017, and November 7, 20217, you may be eligible for a payment from the Unikrn Fair Fund.

The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., the SEC-appointed Fund Administrator. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Before the SECURITIES AND...

ALL INDIVIDUALS WHO PURCHASED COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC., COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 2, 2017, AND OCTOBER 23, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., Fund Administrator for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics