Proposed Class Action Settlement Reached in Litigation Arising from 2023 Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center Data Incident

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., court-appointed Settlement Administrator, regarding Cardenas v. Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center, Case No. 2025LA000252.

A proposed class action settlement has been reached in litigation involving the July 2023 cybersecurity incident affecting Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center ("Anixter").

The lawsuit alleges that unauthorized parties accessed files containing private information during a cyberattack on Anixter's computer systems in July 2023. Anixter denies any wrongdoing or liability, and the Court has not determined who is right. The parties have agreed to resolve the litigation through a proposed Settlement to avoid the expense, uncertainty, and disruption of continued legal proceedings.

The proposed Settlement includes all individuals in the United States who were sent notice of the Data Breach. The Court has appointed Class Counsel to represent the interests of Settlement Class Members.

Available Settlement Benefits

One year of Identity Theft Protection and Credit Monitoring;

Reimbursement of documented, unreimbursed losses of up to $5,000;

Compensation for lost time spent addressing issues related to the Data Incident at $17.50 per hour for up to three hours (up to $52.50); or

Instead of any other cash payment option, a one-time cash payment of $50.

Complete eligibility requirements, benefit descriptions, and claim instructions are available in the Settlement Agreement and other case documents posted on the official Settlement Website.

How to File a Claim

Settlement Class Members may submit claims online or request a paper Claim Form by calling (833) 421-7316. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than October 19, 2026.

Rights of Settlement Class Members

Settlement Class Members who do not wish to participate in the Settlement must submit a request for exclusion by September 18, 2026. Individuals who exclude themselves will not receive Settlement benefits and will retain the right to pursue their own legal claims relating to the Data Incident.

Settlement Class Members who remain in the Settlement may object to the proposed Settlement by September 18, 2026. Instructions for requesting exclusion or submitting an objection are available in the Settlement Agreement on the Settlement Website.

Final Approval Hearing

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. CT, via Zoom, to determine whether the proposed Settlement should receive final approval.

At the hearing, the Court will also consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs of up to $185,000, as well as a service award of $2,000 for the named Plaintiff. These amounts, if approved, will be paid separately by Anixter and will not reduce the benefits available to Settlement Class Members. Settlement Class Members may attend the hearing at their own expense but are not required to do so.

For additional information, including the Settlement Agreement, important deadlines, and instructions for submitting a claim, visit www.AnixterDataSettlement.com or call (833) 421-7316.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.