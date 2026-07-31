Proposed Settlement Reached in Twist Bioscience Securities Litigation

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., the court-appointed Claims Administrator, regarding Anthony Joseph Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation, et al., Case No. 5:22-cv-08168-EKL.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN JOSE DIVISION

ANTHONY JOSEPH PETERS,

Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly

Situated, Plaintiff, v. TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION, EMILY M.

LEPROUST, and JAMES M. THORBURN Defendants. Case No. 5:22-cv-08168-EKL CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE



TO:

ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED TWIST

COMMON STOCK (i) IN THE DECEMBER 2020 OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE 2020

REGISTRATION STATEMENT; AND/OR (ii) BETWEEN DECEMBER 20, 2018, AND

NOVEMBER 15, 2022, BOTH INCLUSIVE.1



THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court") and Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that a hearing will be held on November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Eumi K. Lee, in Courtroom 7, 4th Floor, Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned litigation (the "Litigation") for the sum of $17,050,000 in cash (the "Settlement") should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated April 30, 2026 (the "Stipulation"); (4) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; (5) the reasonableness of the application for payment of attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation together with the interest earned thereon (and any payment to the Plaintiff pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in connection with its representation of the Settlement Class); and (6) whether the Parties' mutual releases of the Released Claims as set forth in the Stipulation should be ordered, along with a permanent injunction barring efforts to prosecute any Released Claims extinguished by the Settlement. The Court may change the date of this hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

The Litigation has been preliminarily certified as a class action on behalf of a Settlement Class of all Persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock: (i) in the December 2020 Offering pursuant to the 2020 Registration Statement, and/or (ii) between December 20, 2018 and November 15, 2022, both inclusive, except for certain Persons or entities excluded from the Settlement Class, as defined in the full Long-Form Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Long-Form Notice"), which is available as described below. If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Litigation.

A detailed description of the Litigation, including important information about your rights and options, is in the detailed Long-Form Notice available at www.TwistSecuritiesSettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Twist Securities Litigation, c/o Claims Administrator P.O. Box 25199 Santa Ana, CA 92799.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") online at www.TwistSecuritiesSettlement.com or by mail postmarked no later than November 17, 2026. Failure to timely submit a Proof of Claim will subject your claim to possible rejection and may preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion electronically submitted or postmarked by October 7, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long-Form Notice referred to above. All Members of the Settlement Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation should be sent only to the Court and must be mailed or delivered to the Clerk of Court at the address below such that it is received no later than October 7, 2026:

Court: Clerk of the Court

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA SAN JOSE DIVISION Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse 280 South 1st Street, Room 2112 San Jose, California 95113

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact counsel for Plaintiff at the address listed above, email [email protected], call (888) 879-9418, or go to the following website: www.TwistSecuritiesSettlement.com.

DATED: July 17, 2026

BY THE COURT: Judge Eumi K. Lee

Fn-1: Any capitalized terms that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation of Settlement dated April 30, 2026 (the "Stipulation"), which is available on the website established for the Settlement at www.TwistSecuritiesSettlement.com.

Note – Source and Media Contact information is available to registered members of the press only.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.