Plaza Hotel & Casino announces debut of "A Mob Story"

Created and directed by legendary producer, Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, Jeff Kutash, "A Mob Story" is the most realistic portrayal of the mob ever presented on stage, as told by the last Godfather, former Colombo family capo, Michael Franzese. A true "made man," Franzese will provide an unprecedented authentic journey into the secret world of the mafia as the show's host. Former city of Las Vegas Mayor and illustrious mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman will be an ambassador to the show with special appearances.

Kutash, known for creating 12 time "Las Vegas Show of the Year," "Splash," has recruited a first-class team of dance masters and Broadway theatrical designers to bring "A Mob Story" to life on the stage. The show's supervising choreographer, Brian Friedman, has worked with mega music artists including Britney Spears, Cher, Beyonce Knowles and Mariah Carey. He partners with choreographers Will "Willdabeast" Adams, Janelle Ginestra, Tracy Philips, and Shannon Mather, who add to the production diverse dance styles staged to an eclectic contemporary music score featuring a stellar cast of 25 singers, actors, and dancers who are sure to captivate and engage diverse audiences.

"Downtown Las Vegas is where Vegas began, and the Plaza has been a downtown iconic hotel for decades. Our vintage showroom is the perfect place for the debut of this amazing show that will entertain audiences, young and old," said Jonathan Jossel, Plaza CEO. "The mob is big part of the intrigue of Las Vegas, and as we welcome more visitors to downtown, we are proud to offer them a fresh Vegas experience on a historic tale. 'A Mob Story,' with its unparalleled leadership and world-class production staff, will give audiences a glimpse of Vegas history in an unforgettable way."

Tickets go on sale today for shows in July, and prices start at $59.99 for general admission, $79.99 for VIP with preferred seating, and $150 for platinum tickets that offer preferred seating and a meet and greet with the performers and Michael Franzese. Ticket prices do not include taxes and fees. Tickets are available by calling 702-386-2507 or online at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/a-mob-story.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot, the Plaza has 1,003 renovated rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown's only bingo hall and 30,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the Rat Pack-styled Oscar's steakhouse in the hotel's iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. Hundreds of slot machines, from the latest games to traditional coin machines, and nearly two dozen table games comprise an 80,000-square-foot casino floor, which is also home to downtown's largest race and sports book. A fully renovated rooftop pool and recreation deck, complete with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, tennis court and dedicated Pickleball courts, provide guests with a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the multiple award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com.

