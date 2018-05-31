Plaza Jewish Community Chapel launches a microsite dedicated to preplanning

The goal behind Plaza Preplan is to get the conversation started with families and close friends about end-of-life plans. Having a variety of resources and educational information available on the site, the new Plaza Preplan microsite allows users to begin to map out their end-of-life wishes instead of leaving these plans to others to handle. "This site really allows people to remove the burden from family members and friends to figure out what would have been their wishes," Garry says. "Ultimately, it's a great gift when we take care of our funeral and relieve our families and friends from that responsibility."

To help families prepare for a funeral, the new site offers preplanning resources such as all necessary downloadable funeral forms, an extensive FAQ, a price comparison, a relevant blog, and the ability to book an appointment with Plaza's Certified Preplanning Counselor, Anthony Caratozzolo, to discuss end-of-life arrangements. Caratozzolo is one of a handful of funeral directors in New York to hold a preplanning certification from the National Funeral Directors Association.

The site holds a comprehensive package of valuable end-of-life documents. This interactive part of the site also contains a section where you can "Ask a Funeral Director". Plaza Preplan is now accessible at www.plazapreplan.org.

About Plaza Jewish Community Chapel

Plaza is the first and only not for profit funeral chapel in New York that is owned and operated by the Jewish Community as a service rather than a business.

If you have any questions or wish to schedule an appointment to meet our staff and tour our funeral chapel, please reach out to us. We are available 24 hours a day via email or phone at 212-769-4400 or at plaza@plazajewish.org

