Plaza Tire Service Adds Waterloo, IL Location

The new build is the 85th Plaza Tire Service location and the 12th in Illinois – adding to the recent opening in Fairway Heights in October.

WATERLOO, Ill., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service has opened a new location on Plaza Drive and Route 3 in Waterloo, bringing its trusted tire and automotive services to more drivers in the Greater St. Louis Metro area. The location is located south of Schnucks Grocery Store, near Scooter's Coffee. The new store marks the company's 85th location overall and 12th in Illinois, continuing Plaza Tire Service's long history of growth and commitment to customer care across the Midwest. The company also opened a location in Fairway Heights in October.

Known as "The Quick Change Artist," Plaza Tire Service has been helping drivers since 1963 with exceptional service, selection, and price. The company stocks a wide range of tires from top-name brands and offers a full lineup of automotive services—including alignments, brakes, shocks and struts, oil changes, batteries, and more.

The 6,500-square-foot facility features eight service bays equipped with state-of-the-art tools to serve guests quickly and efficiently. Routine maintenance options include fluid flushes for transmissions, power steering, coolant, and brakes. Store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Plaza Tire Service has a strong footprint across Southern Illinois and across the river, so expanding into Waterloo builds on that momentum in a key market," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President. "We look forward to serving the people of Waterloo in a location even closer to where they live and work."

About Plaza Tire Service

Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes and successfully run by his sons Scott and Mark Rhodes, Plaza Tire Service is based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The company is part of the Sun Auto Network.

About the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat. Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

