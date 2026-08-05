Plaza Tire Service Expands Access to Automotive Care in Morgan County

New store strengthens Plaza Tire Service's Illinois presence as Sun Auto's 18th location in the state

JACKSONVILLE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service, part of the Sun Auto Network, announced the opening of its newest location at 1904 W. Morton Ave. in Jacksonville, Illinois, strengthening the company's presence in Morgan County and expanding access to automotive care for drivers traveling throughout west-central Illinois.

Plaza Tire Service recently opened its newest location in Jacksonville, Illinois.

The new store offers a wide selection of tires from leading national brands, backed by expert installation, balancing, rotations, alignments and flat repair services. Known for fast service and large tire inventory at prices that won't be beaten, Plaza Tire Service helps drivers get back on the road quickly and with confidence.

Customers will also benefit from a modern service experience that includes 24/7 online appointment scheduling, digital vehicle inspections and service guided by Sun Auto's Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

"The opening of our Jacksonville location reflects our continued investment in Illinois and our commitment to making quality automotive care more accessible for drivers throughout the region," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President, Operations, Sun Auto Tire & Service. "We're excited to serve Jacksonville-area customers and become a trusted resource in the community."

Located along West Morton Avenue, one of Jacksonville's primary commercial corridors, the new Plaza Tire Service provides convenient access to tire and automotive care for local residents, commuters and travelers throughout west-central Illinois. As Sun Auto Network's 18th location in the state, the store reflects the company's continued investment in Illinois communities and commitment to keeping drivers safely on the road.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.