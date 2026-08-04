Sun Auto Opens New Illinois Store and Rebrands Acquired North Carolina Location

Jacksonville opening strengthens Plaza Tire Service footprint while Burlington acquisition expands Sun Auto Tire & Service brand in North Carolina

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announced the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service location in Jacksonville, Illinois, and the rebranding of Southern Tire Sales in Burlington, North Carolina, following its acquisition earlier this year.

The new Plaza Tire Service location in Jacksonville, Illinois, expands access to trusted tire and automotive services for drivers throughout the region.

The new Jacksonville store represents a strategic investment in west-central Illinois, extending Plaza Tire Service's reach into a growing trade area and bringing the brand's total Illinois footprint to 18 locations. Designed to serve both local residents and regional travelers, the store expands access to trusted tire and automotive care in a market where Sun Auto continues to see long-term opportunity.

In North Carolina, Southern Tire Sales has officially transitioned to Sun Auto Tire & Service, strengthening the company's presence in the Burlington area and expanding its North Carolina footprint to eight locations. The rebranding brings customers the expanded capabilities and customer experience of the Sun Auto Network while continuing to serve the community with the local team they know.

"Each of these locations represents a different path for growth, but both support the same objective: investing in markets where we can deliver exceptional service and build lasting relationships with our customers," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President, Operations, Sun Auto Tire & Service. "Jacksonville reflects our commitment to strategic new-store development, while Burlington demonstrates how we thoughtfully integrate strong local businesses into the Sun Auto Network. Together, they strengthen our ability to serve drivers across two important regions."

The Jacksonville Plaza Tire Service location provides a full range of automotive maintenance and repair services, including tires, alignments, oil changes, brake service, batteries, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Customers at both locations also benefit from the Sun Auto Network's technology-enabled service experience, including online scheduling, digital vehicle inspections and a customer experience centered on Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.