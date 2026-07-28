Sun Auto Network Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with Addition of Integrity Automotive

Issaquah acquisition strengthens Washington footprint and extends service reach eastward, advancing company's disciplined growth strategy

MESA, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Network today announced the addition of Integrity Automotive in Issaquah, Washington, expanding its Pacific Northwest presence and increasing its footprint to 25 locations in this region.

Known for its trusted automotive maintenance and repair services, Integrity Automotive offers tire sales and installation, brake repair, oil changes, battery replacement, diagnostics and preventive maintenance.

Sun Auto welcomes Integrity Automotive, a trusted automotive service provider in Issaquah, Washington, to the network.

The acquisition aligns with Sun Auto's strategy of partnering with established operators that share its commitment to customer service, technical expertise and community engagement. Customers will also gain access to Sun Auto's service model, including 24/7 online appointment scheduling, digital vehicle inspections and its Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

"The addition of Integrity Automotive strengthens our presence in a market where we see long-term opportunity and strong alignment with our customer service philosophy," said Scott Damico, Regional Vice President of Operations, Sun Auto Tire & Service. "Integrity Automotive has earned the trust of drivers in the Issaquah community and the surrounding eastern communities through quality service and strong customer relationships. We're excited to build on that foundation while expanding our ability to serve customers across the Pacific Northwest."

Sun Auto continues to expand its nationwide network through strategic acquisitions and new-store development, operating more than 575 locations across the United States. The addition of Integrity Automotive further strengthens the company's regional platform in Washington while advancing its broader goal of creating a more connected, accessible and customer-focused automotive service network.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.