PLC Detroit and New Balance Launch Global Design Capstone Inspired by Sport, Culture, and Craftsmanship

10 years of creating career pathways in product creation and developing emerging design talent through real-world, performance-driven challenges

DETROIT, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC Detroit), the nation's only design-focused HBCU, is marking the 10th anniversary of its partnership with New Balance with the launch of the Global Design Capstone, a 10-week in-person Industry Credential Program that prepares emerging designers to translate sport, culture, and craftsmanship into innovative products for the global footwear company. Applications are open through July 26, 2026.

HBCU Student holding a New Balance sneaker

The capstone theme, One City. One Sport: A Celebration of Sport, Culture, and Craft, challenges teams to conceptualize a premium, high-performance, future-forward collection inspired by the roots of a city's defining sport, cultural energy, and craftsmanship while meeting the demands of modern performance.

Celebrating a decade of design and collaboration, the program reflects PLC Detroit's and New Balance's shared commitment to expanding access to design education, cultivating creative talent, and creating pathways from education to employment through workforce development and workforce empowerment.

"Our partnership has always been about creating opportunities, opening doors, and preparing students with the skills, experience, and confidence to lead the future of design," said Dr. D'Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

Over the past decade, New Balance has hired more than 35 PLC Detroit alumni into full-time positions, underscoring the long-term impact of the partnership.

"We've seen what's possible when education and industry work together with a shared purpose," Dr. Edwards said. "This capstone marks the next chapter in our commitment to developing the next generation of global designers."

Beginning August 24, 16 participants will collaborate in interdisciplinary teams to solve an authentic New Balance design brief inspired by four global cities and their defining sports: basketball in Paris, cricket in Delhi, football in Rio de Janeiro, and baseball in Tokyo.

Drawing from each city's craftsmanship traditions and cultural identity, participants will design innovative footwear, apparel, and color/material concepts for female athletes that merge high-performance functionality with lifestyle and cultural storytelling.

"This is a workforce development and empowerment initiative preparing emerging designers to work in a global marketplace," said Dr. Edwards. "The future of design belongs to those who understand people, culture, and how consumers live around the world."

Unlike a traditional classroom project, participants will work across Footwear Design, Apparel Design, and Color & Material Design to collaborate with New Balance designers and PLC faculty while developing innovative concepts inspired by sport, culture, and performance.

More than an academic exercise, the Industry Credential Program gives participants the opportunity to solve a real-world New Balance design brief, receive mentorship from industry professionals, create portfolio-worthy prototypes in PLC Detroit's Concept Maker Labs, and present their work to New Balance and industry professionals.

Only 16 participants will be selected for the immersive program, which concludes with final presentations on October 29.

Applications are open through July 26 for U.S. residents ages 18 and older.

Apply here: https://egtvl.share.hsforms.com/2ZraMCgiMR_at9l6KbAGEuA

Media Contact:

Phyllis Caddell

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626-831-1299

SOURCE PLC Detroit