PLC Detroit Announces Opening of New Foot Locker Footwear Creation Stu/deo

DETROIT, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLC Detroit announced the opening of the Foot Locker Footwear Creation Stu/deo in a Bedrock owned building at 200 Walker Street in Detroit, MI. The new design stu/deo will offer a level of access and opportunity that is unmatched in the design field through shoemaking workshops, sample making services, small footwear production capabilities and more.

The stu/deo was revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Dr. D'Wayne Edwards, PLC Detroit President; Garlin Gilchrist, Lieutenant Governor of Michigan; Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit; and Dan Gilbert, Chairman and Founder of Rocket Companies and the Gilbert Family Foundation, among other community members, students and civic and business leaders.

"We are honored to unveil the Foot Locker Footwear Creation Stu/deo at our new campus," said Edwards. "This space will inspire the next generation of footwear creators and design visionaries, providing them with the resources and education to excel in the industry."

PLC Detroit is the only design-focused Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Its mission is to lead and empower the progressive creative to create a better individual and collective future.

The new stu/deo features over 5,000 square feet with views of the Detroit River exemplifying the PLC Detroit vision—education is about fostering the belief that anything is possible.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with PLC Detroit to foster innovation and promote diversity in design through the opening of the Foot Locker Footwear Creation Stu/deo," said Elliott Rodgers, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer at Foot Locker. "This space further demonstrates our commitment to invest in and provide opportunity for creatives to excel in the fashion industry."

PLC Detroit was founded with the support of the Gilbert Family Foundation, which provided $10 million over 5 years to the school as part of its ongoing efforts to provide Detroit residents with pathways to job opportunities in high-demand industries. Leading retailer Target was also a founding partner through its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) strategy. Since its rebirth in 2022, PLC Detroit has graduated hundreds of future designers.

"Detroit is a birthplace of innovation and creation—and this spirit thrives at Pensole as they continue inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers and achievers," said Gilbert. "Dr. Edwards' passion, experience and love of design are unmatched. His work with innovators like Michael Jordan, Nike and others, helps PLC students become the designers of tomorrow. Today's announcement with Foot Locker is another example of the pathways to success that Detroit's HBCU is opening for students in our city."

