PLC Software Market to Grow by USD 853.2 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Industrial Automation and Digitization, Report Highlights AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global PLC software market size is estimated to grow by USD 853.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. Increasing industrial automation and digitization is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of edge computing and edge plc software for faster processing. However, cybersecurity concerns and the need for plc software security poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Plc Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 853.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The global PLC (Programmable Logic Controllers) software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of edge computing technology. Edge computing allows data processing closer to the source or at the edge of the network, reducing latency and enabling faster reaction times. In industrial contexts, edge PLC software facilitates real-time data processing and control, enhancing productivity and responsiveness. Manufacturers benefit from increased processing rates, reduced cloud dependency, and decentralized decision-making. The trend is particularly relevant for time-sensitive applications, such as critical control systems and predictive maintenance, where quick action is crucial. Edge computing streamlines operations, leading to improved efficiency and reliability, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

The Plc Software Market is experiencing significant trends in various industries. Cloud-based controllers are becoming popular due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness, allowing for remote access and real-time monitoring. With the increase in global automobile sales and electric vehicle production, there is a growing demand for control systems that ensure operational efficiency, error-proofing, traceability, and safety monitoring. Manufacturing plants in sectors like automotive, steel, energy, chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, semiconductor and electronics, and building systems require design for harsh industrial environments. Investment in industrial automation, material handling, packaging and labeling, and industrial equipment control is essential for carbon neutrality and supply chain automation. The robotics industry plays a crucial role in process control and energy management. However, cyber threats, data breaches, and system manipulations pose significant challenges, necessitating cybersecurity measures for critical infrastructure. Input and output devices, such as sensors and actuators, are vital components of automation systems. Plc Software Market offers services to address these trends and ensure operational efficiency, process control, and safety monitoring.

Market Challenges

The global PLC software market is experiencing significant challenges due to growing concerns over cybersecurity. With the increasing reliance on PLC systems for industrial automation and digitization, these software solutions have become attractive targets for cyberattacks. The consequences of PLC software vulnerabilities can be severe, leading to production losses, operational disruptions, and potential safety risks. To address these challenges, PLC software providers and industrial businesses must invest in security measures. This includes implementing safe coding practices, encryption, authentication systems, and regular software updates. Additionally, it's essential to establish appropriate access restrictions and secure PLC networks. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, continuous improvement and modification of security measures are necessary to stay ahead. Failure to effectively address cybersecurity issues could negatively impact confidence in PLC systems and hinder the expansion of the global PLC software market.

The Plc Software Market faces various challenges in diverse industries such as automobile, steel, energy, chemical, electronic devices, building systems, and production processes. Input and output devices must be against harsh industrial environments with vibration, humidity, temperature, electrical noise, and other factors. Automation in sectors like pharmaceuticals and Industry 4.0 requires software that can handle complex processes and minimize machine downtime. Energy and power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, pulp and paper industries seek Plc Software for power management, error detection, and multi-functionality. Geopolitical issues and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) add to the market's complexity. Medium-Sized PLCs require both hardware and software solutions, while consulting and training are essential for successful implementation. Renewable energy, wind power, and smart factories are growing sectors with increasing demands for Plc Software.

Segment Overview

This plc software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premises Type 2.1 Ladder logic

2.2 FBD

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cloud-based- In the global PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) software market, cloud-based deployment is gaining popularity due to its benefits such as scalability, adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Leading PLC software providers like Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and ABB have responded to this trend by introducing cloud-enabled solutions. For instance, Siemens offers the Simatic Automation System, which utilizes its MindSphere IoT operating system, enabling users to access cloud capabilities for data analysis and optimization. Cloud-based PLC software systems facilitate remote monitoring, real-time data analysis, and predictive maintenance, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing downtime. These systems are particularly advantageous for managing distributed industrial installations by enabling collaboration and data sharing across multiple sites. Furthermore, cloud-based PLC software can be integrated with other cloud services, such as analytics platforms and machine learning algorithms, adding to their value proposition. The increasing demand for enhanced connectivity, scalability, and sophisticated analytics capabilities in industrial automation is driving the shift towards cloud-based deployment, fueling the growth of the global PLC software market.

Research Analysis

The Plc (Programmable Logic Controller) software market caters to various industries, including Input/Output device manufacturing, Automobile, Steel, Energy, Chemical, Electronic devices, Building systems, and more. Plc software enables automation of industrial processes, improving operational efficiency and reducing machine downtime. It plays a crucial role in power management and error detection in harsh industrial environments. With multi-functionality, Plc software supports industry automation, smart factories, robotics, mass customization, and geopolitical issues. It integrates with hardware, software, and services for material handling, packaging, and labeling, ensuring seamless production processes. Plc software is essential for process control in industries, enhancing the overall productivity and competitiveness of businesses.

Market Research Overview

The Plc Software Market encompasses a wide range of applications in various industries, including Input and Output devices, Automation in automobiles, steel, energy, chemical, and electronic devices, Building systems, Production processes, Power management, and Industrial Equipment Control. Plc Software plays a crucial role in Harsh industrial environments, ensuring design against Vibration, Humidity, Temperature, Electrical noise, and other challenging conditions. Medium-Sized PLCs, Hardware, and Software solutions cater to diverse industries like Industry 4.0, Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy, Wind Power, and Manufacturing plants. Plc Software offers Diagnostic laboratories, Error detection, Multi-functionality, and Industrial processes, minimizing Machine downtime and increasing Operational efficiency. Services such as Training, Maintenance, Consulting, and Energy and power management are essential components of the Plc Software Market. Geopolitical issues, Electric vehicles (EVs), Cloud-based controllers, and Flexible systems are emerging trends shaping the market's future. The Plc Software Market also addresses critical concerns like Cyber threats, Data breaches, and System manipulations, ensuring Safety Monitoring and Traceability in Supply chain automation, Robotics, and the Robotics industry. Industries like Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food and beverages, Pulp and paper, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Cybersecurity are major consumers of Plc Software solutions. The market's growth is driven by the need for automation in various sectors, operational efficiency, and the transition towards Carbon neutrality and Smart factories.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Type

Ladder Logic



FBD



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

