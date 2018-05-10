PLCB to Welcome Reality TV Star Tim Smith to Pittsburgh Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection

Tim is a third-generation moonshiner whose Climax Moonshine debuted in 2013. He proudly makes his family's secret recipe in his hometown of Climax, Va. The label on the bottle features Camo, Tim's loyal Catahoula Leopard dog.

Complimentary tastings of Tim Smith's Original Climax Moonshine and Tim Smith's Climax Moonshine Fire No. 32, available for $31.99 per bottle at select Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, will be available during the bottle signing for those 21 and older.

WHAT: Tim Smith to sign pre-purchased bottles of Climax Moonshine

WHEN: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, May 12, 2018

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Bill Green Shopping Center, 10 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236

