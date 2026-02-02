Pleasant Hub™ Launches Algorithm-Free Social Network For Adults 55+ to Encourage Community Connection

Combatting Senior Loneliness where Community Connection feels like a conversation, not an argument.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we announce that Pleasant Hub , a brand new algorithm-free social media site designed specifically for adults 55+ is live.

Pleasant Hub offers adults 55+ a social media experience free from addictive algorithms and the political discord common on mainstream networks. By implementing a strict 'No Politics, No Hate' policy, we aim to foster a pleasant posting environment with genuine conversation and community connection to combat senior loneliness and social isolation.

Senior Loneliness In 2023 the Department of Health and Human Services revealed a study that indicated senior loneliness is epidemic in our country with approximately 28% of people over 65 living alone. The Pleasant Hub Story is compelling about why we decided to build a brand new social media site for adults 55+ featuring a welcoming and friendly posting culture of mutual respect and civil discourse without politics or hate.

Pleasant Hub is not a dating site, it's a platform for people 55+ "stay socially connected" and find community with other people our age.

"We designed Pleasant Hub specifically for the 55+ community so that connection feels like a conversation, not an argument," said George Oberle, Founder of Pleasant Hub.

No Algorithm After much thought and input we determined that we would not deploy an algorithm to feed content based upon user behavior. As grown adults we know what we're interested in and we want to be in charge of what we see, not some AI robot force feeding stuff at us that we don't like or care about.

So we took another path. We put users in control offering functionality to craft their own experience on the platform by letting them set their default activity feed to: All Updates, Filtered Feed (which users define), Friends-Only or members Followed - rendered in chronological order by posting time and date.

George Oberle further stated: "We believe that community connection should enhance our life, not drain our energy so we allow members to craft their own experience on the platform."

It Takes a Village! Each post and direct message is enabled with a Report as Inappropriate function so the community can alert our Moderation Team to delete content that doesn't follow Platform Guidelines .

No Solicitation on Pleasant Hub While we understand there is real hardship, we also cannot let Pleasant Hub become home to scammers. As such Pleasant Hub does not allow solicitation of members for money, investment or donations.

We think people are going to like the concept.

About Pleasant Hub

Pleasant Hub is a new social media platform designed for 55+ adults to foster meaningful community connections in a welcoming environment to help combat social isolation. Based in San Jose, California the platform combats Senior Loneliness one connection at a time. Learn more at pleasanthub.com .

