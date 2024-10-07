Pleasantrees Debuts The Cultivar Collab: Small-Batch Collections of Industry-Leading Genetics

Pleasantrees Partners with 3rd Coast Genetics for Inaugural Cultivar Collab Spotlighting Michigan-Grown Strains

MT CLEMENS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivars are crucial to advancing the cannabis industry by growing and establishing new and innovative genetics. The Cultivar Collab presented by Pleasantrees features small-batch collections of exclusive strains from the industry's leading cultivars. Putting these artisans at the forefront not only brings their plants to the people, but also shines a light on the craft of curating high-quality cannabis.

Pleasantrees Cultivar Collab: 3rd Coast Genetics

For its inaugural Cultivar Collab, Pleasantrees has partnered with 3rd Coast Genetics. Founded by Chuck Mannino, 3rd Coast Genetics is known for flagship strains including Oreoz, Puremichigan, Tagalongz and Cadillac Rainbowz. A Michigan native and local to St. Clair Shores, a mutual home for both entities, Chuck is nationally recognized gaining various accolades over his 18 years of experience.

"By partnering with Pleasantrees and working with their cultivation team, I am able to bring my Genetics to Michigan dispensary shelves," said Chuck Mannino, Founder of 3rd Coast Genetics. "I have always been driven to find incredible cannabis genetics, but building a capsule collection with its own brand and collectable merchandise has been a fulfilling and creative experience."

Meet The Strains:

Black Ice : Encrusted with layers of frosty ice, Black Ice is a special cross between MAC1 and OREOZ. A truly regal pedigree, the effects are strong and the flavor features a deep menthol cream that is intoxicating and satisfying.

: Encrusted with layers of frosty ice, Black Ice is a special cross between MAC1 and OREOZ. A truly regal pedigree, the effects are strong and the flavor features a deep menthol cream that is intoxicating and satisfying. Black Truffle : Black Truffle is a truly remarkable hybrid that is a greasy fuel mix of White Truffle and Pure Michigan that packs a punch! #zerofruit is used to describe this strain with flavors of gas, fuel and hops.

: Black Truffle is a truly remarkable hybrid that is a greasy fuel mix of White Truffle and Pure Michigan that packs a punch! #zerofruit is used to describe this strain with flavors of gas, fuel and hops. Gold Cash Gold : Gold Cash Gold was created by combining the incredible OREOZ 1.0 with Pure Michigan. Expect a potent, smooth smoke that is not for the faint of heart.

: Gold Cash Gold was created by combining the incredible OREOZ 1.0 with Pure Michigan. Expect a potent, smooth smoke that is not for the faint of heart. Sour Michigan : Sour Michigan is sure to blow your mind with its unique terps and incredible relaxing effect. This strain exhibits old school funk and flavors of the 90s with a sour, skunky aroma that has vanished from the scene, until now!

"As a local, vertically integrated cannabis brand, it is an honor to work with a renowned Michigan-based breeder to bring their genetics to the Michigan market," said Jeff Swanson, Director of Cultivation at Pleasantrees. "3rd Coast Genetics has developed and cultivated some beautiful strains that we are excited to bring to our consumers across the state."

The Cultivar Collab: 3rd Coast Genetics will be available exclusively at Pleasantrees retail locations on Friday, October 4th. Michigan cannabis consumers can shop 3rd Coast Genetics at participating dispensaries state-wide in November.

About Pleasantrees:

Pleasantrees, a Michigan based Cannabis company, strives to not only grow the best quality cannabis but to also create "Pleasant" experiences for customers and their communities. With the combination of top tier product and exemplary customer service and hospitality, Pleasantrees raises the standards of the cannabis industry and leads the Michigan market to new heights.

About 3rd Coast Genetics:

3rd Coast Genetics, founded in 2005 by Chuck Mannino in Michigan, is widely recognized as one of the greatest cannabis breeders in the industry. Known for its flagship strain, Oreoz, 3rd Coast has also produced other world-famous strains including Puremichigan, Tagalongz and Cadillac Rainbowz. Chuck and the team at 3rd Coast Genetics believes in finding the most unique and remarkable cannabis characteristics and continually raising the bar of what cannabis can look, smell and taste like.

