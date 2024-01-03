Pleasantrees Launches Mystery Weed Contest With the Chance to Win a Trip to Miami

News provided by

Pleasantrees

03 Jan, 2024, 13:46 ET

The January promotion gives customers an opportunity to win free weed and an entry toward the coveted grand prize

HARRISON TWP, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasantrees today announces the Mystery Weed contest: an exciting opportunity for loyal customers to test their knowledge of their favorite cannabis strains. Bringing the holiday spirit well into the New Year, Pleasantrees invites consumers to celebrate all month long with the introduction of mystery strains. Everyone who guesses the mystery strains correctly will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a trip for two to Miami, FL.

Throughout January, Pleasantrees will reintroduce four of its most popular cannabis strains anonymously. Only those who guess all four strains are eligible for the grand prize drawing. However, everyone who correctly identifies three will be eligible to redeem a free ounce of Pleasantrees' signature craft cannabis.

Participants must be a member of the Loyaltrees loyalty program at the time of entry to qualify for contest prizes. Consumers can join the Loyaltrees program for free by downloading the Pleasantrees app, texting "JOIN" to (313) 662-2747, or visiting https://www.enjoypleasantrees.com/rewards/.

Mystery strains will be sold in 1/8th quantities for a limited time only. The Mystery Weed entry form is available via a QR code in-store at the time of purchase. The entry form will include one hint per strain to spark inspiration for guessers, and mystery strains will have a variety of terpene profiles and effects.

The grand prize trip to Miami includes airfare and a two-night hotel stay for the winner and one guest. The Mystery Weed contest ends on January 31st, 2024. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and enter.

For more information, please visit https://www.enjoypleasantrees.com/.

ABOUT PLEASANTREES
Pleasantrees is a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company which prides itself on cultivating the highest quality craft cannabis. It is Michigan's leading wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis and presently operates five retail establishments in Hamtramck (recreational), Houghton Lake (recreational), East Lansing, Michigan (dual-licensed), Lincoln Park (recreational) and Mount Clemens (dual-licensed). Additionally, the company has world-class cultivation and processing facilities in Harrison Township, Michigan. The company is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis utilizing a thoughtful, midwestern approach: Working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

SOURCE Pleasantrees

