Pleasantrees Mount Clemens Presents The 1st Annual Gibraltar Car Show

After hosting Cars & Coffee events throughout the summer to the Mount Clemens auto community, Pleasantrees presents The Gibraltar Car Show to wrap up the season

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasantrees – Michigan's premiere cannabis brand – is proud to be hosting its first Car Show on Saturday, September 21st at the historic Gibraltar Trade Center located in Mt. Clemens. Bringing back the nostalgia of old Gibraltar and the memories that it holds, the Gibraltar Car Show is one of many events that Pleasantrees will activate within the local community.

Gibraltar Car Show Presented by Pleasantrees

Throughout the summer, Pleasantrees hosted its first Cars & Coffee events in June and July with exclusive partners Alba and Blake's providing fresh coffee and donuts. Additional Cars & Coffee dates include August 10th, and September 14th, culminating in the Gibraltar Car Show on September 21st. Auto enthusiasts can enjoy cars, cold brew, cornhole and classic breakfast burritos, all ending in a pit-stop at Pleasantrees curbside.

"Pleasantrees is on a mission to normalize the cannabis plant and remove past stigmas through unique experiences that are brand and community-driven," said Bryan Wickersham, President of Pleasantrees. "Hosting events that are not driven by cannabis but are cannabis-friendly support that vision."

Admission to The Gibraltar Car Show is free and open to all ages. In addition to coffee & donuts, the event will also have food trucks, local vendors and music. The Gibraltar Car Show will also feature an on-site cannabis consumption lounge for those 21 and older who wish to consume at the event.

During the event, Pleasantrees' Mount Clemens retail will activate specific promotions with a percentage of proceeds being reinvested back into the local community in the form of a donation to the Emerald Trees Foundation, a local 501(c)3 non-profit. Guests planning to attend the event can RSVP in advance on Eventbrite or Facebook .

The Gibraltar Car Show will feature a competition, including categories such as "Best in Show", "People's Choice" and more! Participants are asked to register their vehicle in advance of the event selecting what categories they would like to compete in. Registration is $20 cash upon arrival and judging will begin in the afternoon at 3:00 pm.

WHO: Pleasantrees WHAT: The Gibraltar Car Show WHERE: Gibraltar Trade Center / Pleasantrees Mt. Clemens ADDRESS: 237 N River Rd Suite 2, Mt Clemens, MI 48043 WHEN: Saturday, September 21 TIME: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM AWARDS: 3:00 PM

About Pleasantrees

Pleasantrees, a Michigan based Cannabis company, strives to not only grow the best quality cannabis but to also create "pleasant" experiences for customers and their communities. With the combination of top tier product and exemplary customer service and hospitality, Pleasantrees raises the standards of the cannabis industry and leads the Michigan market to new heights.

