Pleasantrees Partners with Heart 2 Hart to Give Back to Detroit's Homeless Population

News provided by

Pleasantrees

08 Nov, 2023, 16:25 ET

The Cannabis Retailer Will Donate Clothing, Supplies in Recognition of Michigan's Homeless Awareness Month

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasantrees is giving back this holiday season in partnership with Detroit-based nonprofit Heart 2 Hart. November is Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan, highlighting ways people can help children and families experiencing homelessness. All month, Pleasantrees will donate one item of clothing for every item purchased from its apparel line, Pleasantrees Provisions.

Pleasantrees is deeply committed to advancing the cause of social equity and improving the lives of those impacted prior to cannabis legalization. One of the core tenets of this commitment is being a "Good Neighbor" in the local communities where Pleasantrees operates (the 4th pillar of its Social Equity Plan). There were reportedly 8,206 homeless individuals in Michigan in 2022, a figure that's on the rise for 2023. With three dispensaries in metro Detroit, Pleasantrees' partnership with Heart 2 Hart kicks off the season of giving close to home.

Heart 2 Hart distributes food, clothing, toiletries, and more to individuals experiencing homelessness. Their mission is "to lift up individuals in crisis and help end homelessness." In 2022, the organization distributed an impressive amount of aid to those in need, including 13,200 meals, 5,200 pairs of socks, and 2,100 shirts and sweatshirts.

Heart 2 Hart's founder and president, Larry Oleinick, was recently recognized as a 2023 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News for his valuable contributions to the community. Since founding Heart 2 Hart in 2012, Oleinick has expanded operations from its namesake Hart Plaza to across the metro Detroit area.

In addition to the in-store initiative, Pleasantrees will donate other essential items on Heart 2 Hart's wishlist.

For more information, please visit enjoypleasantrees.com/about/social-equity.

ABOUT PLEASANTREES

Pleasantrees is a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company which prides itself on cultivating the highest quality craft cannabis. It is Michigan's leading wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis and presently operates five retail establishments in Hamtramck (recreational), Houghton Lake (recreational), East Lansing, Michigan (dual-licensed), Lincoln Park (recreational) and Mount Clemens (dual-licensed). Additionally, the company has world-class cultivation and processing facilities in Harrison Township, Michigan.

The company is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis utilizing a thoughtful, midwestern approach: Working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

SOURCE Pleasantrees

