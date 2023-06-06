Pleasure boat paint market size to grow by USD 253.14 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for pleasure boats will boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pleasure boat paint market size is estimated to increase by USD 253.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.3%. The growing tourism industry is notably driving the pleasure boat paint market growth. With increasing tourism, there is a growing demand for water activities such as boating, sailing, and cruising. As a result, the production of pleasure boats has increased, and the demand for paints for pleasure boats has increased. Many countries around the world are investing heavily in developing their tourism industry, including water-based activities. As a result, the demand for pleasure boats is increasing, and the need for paints for pleasure boats is also increasing. The rise of the sharing economy has also contributed to the growth of the tourism industry and along with it, the market. Platforms like Airbnb and Boatsetter are enabling more people to rent boats, increasing demand for beautiful, well-maintained boats. In addition, the development of marinas and yacht clubs is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pleasure Boat Paint Market

Pleasure boat paint market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global pleasure boat paint market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global pleasure boat paint market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Pleasure boat paint market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global pleasure boat paint market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pleasure boat paint in the market are Akzo Nobel NV, Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo Spa, Brunswick Corp., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hempel AS, I Tech AB, Innovative Chemical Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, MARLIN srl, NAUTIX SAS, NIPSEA Group, Norglass Paints and Specialty Finishes, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Troton Sp. z o.o. and others.

The global pleasure boat paint market is highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market share. The market is characterized by the presence of several international and regional players, with each company offering a wide range of products and services. In addition to these major players, there are many other smaller players in the market, including local and regional manufacturers and dealers. These smaller players often specialize in specific types of boat paints or offer unique customization options, giving them a competitive edge in their respective niches. Hence, the global pleasure boat paint market is expected to stay competitive during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers Marine, Protective and Yacht coatings.

The company offers Marine, Protective and Yacht coatings. Baril Coatings BV: The company offers paint systems for marine vessels.

The company offers paint systems for marine vessels. BASF SE: The company offers paints and coatings solutions.

The company offers paints and coatings solutions. Boero Bartolomeo Spa: The company offers paint products on the international pleasure craft and superyacht markets.

Pleasure Boat Paint Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Refurbished boat and New boat), type (Natural polyisoprene and Synthetic polyisoprene), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The refurbished boat segment will account for a major share of the market growth. Refurbished boats refer to boats that have been renovated or restored to their original condition or improved beyond their original state. These boats are usually pre-owned and have undergone a process of restoration to enhance their performance, aesthetics, and value. Moreover, as more boat owners seek cost-effective and personalized options for enhancing the performance and appearance of their vessels, the use of pleasure boat paints in refurbished boats is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the growth of the refurbished boat segment in the global pleasure boat paint market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pleasure boat paint market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pleasure boat paint market.

APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growing number of recreational boats in service, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of water activities such as water sports have increased the demand for recreational boat paints in the region. Moreover, rising demand for eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings and the introduction of advanced coating technology are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Pleasure Boat Paint Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The increasing use of digital marketing is a key trend influencing the pleasure boat paint market growth. The market is trending towards digital marketing. By adopting digital marketing strategies, companies in the market can reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness. Analyzing online data also provides insight into customer behavior and preferences. This allows them to better align their product and marketing campaigns with the needs and expectations of their customers. The trend of increasing adoption of digital marketing in the market is expected to continue during the forecast period as companies seek to remain competitive and reach their target audience through online channels.

Major challenges - Technological limitations are challenging the pleasure boat paint market growth. The marine environment is a harsh and corrosive environment that can damage boat surfaces. Therefore, coatings used on boats require unique properties such as resistance to salt water, UV rays, and chemicals. However, conventional coatings do not always provide the desired level of protection, leading to the development of advanced marine coating technologies. Additionally, these advanced coatings can be more expensive than conventional coatings, which can be a significant barrier to widespread adoption. The high cost of these coatings can be a challenge for boat owners, especially those with smaller boats, as they may not justify the additional expense. As a result, technological advances in recreational boat painting have improved the quality and durability of coatings, but at the cost of higher costs and uncertainties about performance in real-world conditions. This could pose a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pleasure Boat Paint Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Pleasure Boat Paint Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Pleasure Boat Paint Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Pleasure Boat Paint Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pleasure Boat Paint Market vendors

Related Reports:

The leisure boat market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 22,154.06 million. This leisure boat market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (leisure boat accessories, leisure boat motors, and leisure boat building), propulsion (diesel, gas, hybrid, and sail drive), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities.

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 22,154.06 million. This leisure boat market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (leisure boat accessories, leisure boat motors, and leisure boat building), propulsion (diesel, gas, hybrid, and sail drive), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities. The recreational boats market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,631.52 million. This recreational boats market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sailboats, personal watercrafts (PWC), and inflatables), product type (outboards and inboard), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). Increasing customer engagement in recreational boating activities is the key factor driving the growth of the global recreational boats market.

Pleasure Boat Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 253.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo Spa, Brunswick Corp., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hempel AS, I Tech AB, Innovative Chemical Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, MARLIN srl, NAUTIX SAS, NIPSEA Group, Norglass Paints and Specialty Finishes, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Troton Sp. z o.o. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pleasure boat paint market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global pleasure boat paint market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Refurbished boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Refurbished boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Refurbished boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Refurbished boat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Refurbished boat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 New boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on New boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on New boat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on New boat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on New boat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Natural polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Natural polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Natural polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Natural polyisoprene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Natural polyisoprene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Synthetic polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Synthetic polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Synthetic polyisoprene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Synthetic polyisoprene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Synthetic polyisoprene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 111: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 114: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Baril Coatings BV

Exhibit 116: Baril Coatings BV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Baril Coatings BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Baril Coatings BV - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Boero Bartolomeo Spa

Exhibit 124: Boero Bartolomeo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 125: Boero Bartolomeo Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Boero Bartolomeo Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hempel AS

Exhibit 137: Hempel AS - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hempel AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hempel AS - Key offerings

12.10 I Tech AB

Exhibit 140: I Tech AB - Overview



Exhibit 141: I Tech AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: I Tech AB - Key offerings

12.11 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 147: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.13 NAUTIX SAS

Exhibit 151: NAUTIX SAS - Overview



Exhibit 152: NAUTIX SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: NAUTIX SAS - Key offerings

12.14 NIPSEA Group

Exhibit 154: NIPSEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 155: NIPSEA Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: NIPSEA Group - Key offerings

12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 157: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 161: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 165: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 168: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

